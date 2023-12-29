January means Netflix is making drastic changes to its content. At the beginning of each year, the streamer tends to remove more shows and movies than any other month, and 2024 is no different. This month, Netflix is removing 140 different projects from the service, so if you have anything on your watchlist, now is the time to get to binging.

Some of the major titles being removed include Jordan Peele's iconic thriller Get Out, the Tom Holland-led adaption of Uncharted, the Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, and the Ridley Scott epic Gladiator. Here is everything leaving Netflix in January 2024.

Leaving January 1

2012 (2009)

8 Mile (2002)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

American Beauty (1999)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Astro Boy (2009)

Backdraft (1991)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Casper (1995)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chloe (2009)

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Christmas With A View (2018)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014)

Dragnet (1987)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (2011)

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (2008)

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa (2022)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gamer (2009)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Gladiator (2000)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

HIT & Strength with Tara (2022)

Hulk (2003)

I am Jonas (2019)

Incarnate (2016)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (2022)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Vegas (2013)

Live Up To Your Name (2017)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Actually (2003)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Megamind (2010)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Midnight Run (1988)

Midway (1976)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Non-Stop (2014)

Obsessed (2009)

Prom Night (2008)

Public Enemies (2009)

Puriyatha Puthir (Puriyaadha Pudhir) (2017)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models (2008)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Running Man (2020)

Safe (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Sanju (2018)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Snitch (2013)

Spy Game (2001)

State of Play (2009)

Taramani (2017)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Eagle (2011)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

The Fighter (2010)

The Firm (1993)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jerk (1979)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Close

The Kill Team (2019)

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Mummy (2017)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Sentinel (1977)

The Social Network (2010)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

This Is the End (2013)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 1)

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (2022)

U-571 (2000)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

War of the Worlds (2005)

White Christmas (1954)

Wind River (2017)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Year One (2009)

Zone 414 (2021)

Leaving January 2

A Call to Spy (2019)

Leaving January 5

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

Leaving January 6

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Get Out (2017)

Ma (2019)

Leaving January 7

Komola Rocket (2018)

Next Enti? (2018)

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

Leaving January 8

Is Love Enough? Sir (2018)

Leaving January 11

The Colony (2021)

When Heroes Fly Season 1 (A Netflix Original)

Leaving January 12

Very Big Shot (2015)

Leaving on January 13

Baazaar (2018)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Leaving on January 15

The Doll (2016)

The Doll 2 (2017)

Uncharted (2022)