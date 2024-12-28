2025 marks a brand-new year, which means Netflix is cleaning out its library and bringing in some fresh titles. Unfortunately, that also means that they are going to be removing some of their popular films as well. From Jigsaw to The Next Karate Kid, these are all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in January 2025.

Leaving on January 1, 2025

Jigsaw

Billy the puppet from the Saw franchise riding his bicycle.
Image via Lions Gate Films

After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing the ghost of a man who has been dead for over a decade, and they become embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of his own?

Leaving on January 3, 2025

A.X.L.

Leaving on January 7, 2025

65

Adam Driver as Mills standing in the woods with a weapon in 65
Image via Sony

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth -- 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.​​​​​​​

Leaving on January 9, 2025

  • Focus
  • The Wedding Year

Leaving on January 11, 2025

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving on January 14, 2025

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving on January 15, 2025

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving on January 20, 2025

The Gift

Leaving on January 25, 2025

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving on January 26, 2025

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving on January 31, 2025

21 Jump Street

When cops Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) join the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances to go under cover as high-school students. They trade in their guns and badges for backpacks, and set out to shut down a dangerous drug ring. But, as time goes on, Schmidt and Jenko discover that high school is nothing like it was just a few years earlier -- and, what's more, they must again confront the teenage terror and anxiety they thought they had left behind.

  • 22 Jump Street
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Project X

White Chicks

  • White House Down
  • Whitney
  • We're the Millers
  • Zero Dark Thirty