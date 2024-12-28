2025 marks a brand-new year, which means Netflix is cleaning out its library and bringing in some fresh titles. Unfortunately, that also means that they are going to be removing some of their popular films as well. From Jigsaw to The Next Karate Kid, these are all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in January 2025.

Leaving on January 1, 2025

Jigsaw

After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing the ghost of a man who has been dead for over a decade, and they become embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of his own?

Leaving on January 3, 2025

A.X.L.

Leaving on January 7, 2025

65

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth -- 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.​​​​​​​

Leaving on January 9, 2025

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving on January 11, 2025

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving on January 14, 2025

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk (Seasons 1-8)

Your changes have been saved Monk The series follows Adrian Monk, a brilliant former San Francisco detective, who now consults the police as a private consultant whilst battling with an obsessive-compulsive disorder. Release Date July 12, 2002 Creator Finale Year November 30, 2008 Cast Tony Shalhoub , Ted Levine , Jason Gray-Stanford , Traylor Howard , Stanley Kamel , Melora Hardin Rating Seasons 8 Story By Tony Shalhoub Writers Tony Shalhoub Network USA Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Randy Zisk , Jerry Levine Expand

Leaving on January 15, 2025

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Your changes have been saved Selma A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Release Date December 25, 2014 Director Ava DuVernay Cast Tim Roth , Carmen Ejogo , David Oyelowo , Tom Wilkinson Runtime 128 Minutes Writers Paul Webb Expand

Leaving on January 20, 2025

The Gift

Leaving on January 25, 2025

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving on January 26, 2025

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Your changes have been saved Mr. & Mrs. Smith A bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other. Release Date June 10, 2005 Director Doug Liman Cast Keith David , Angelina Jolie , Kerry Washington , Vince Vaughn , Brad Pitt , Adam Brody​ Runtime 120 minutes Writers Simon Kinberg Studio(s) 20th Century Expand

Leaving on January 31, 2025

21 Jump Street

When cops Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) join the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances to go under cover as high-school students. They trade in their guns and badges for backpacks, and set out to shut down a dangerous drug ring. But, as time goes on, Schmidt and Jenko discover that high school is nothing like it was just a few years earlier -- and, what's more, they must again confront the teenage terror and anxiety they thought they had left behind.

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

Your changes have been saved White Chicks White Chicks is a comedy film that follows FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland, portrayed by Shawn and Marlon Wayans, as they go undercover as white socialites to foil a kidnapping plot. When the wealthy heiresses Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, their original targets, are injured, the agents disguise themselves as the Wilson sisters to maintain their cover. As they immerse themselves in high society, they face a series of hilarious mishaps and challenges, blending humor with an outrageous exploration of identity and deception. Release Date June 23, 2004 Director Keenen Ivory Wayans Cast Marlon Wayans , Shawn Wayans , Busy Philipps , Maitland Ward , Jaime King , Frankie Faison , Lochlyn Munro , John Heard Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Keenen Ivory Wayans , Shawn Wayans , Marlon Wayans , Andrew McElfresh , Michael Anthony Snowden , Xavier Cook Expand