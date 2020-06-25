Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2020

As the great streaming wars intensify, more and more licensed movies and television shows are being moved off of Netflix and replaced with content that the streaming giant owns outright (in July alone Netflix is adding almost 60 original titles). There is a season turn, turn, turn.

Weirdly, a number of the bigger titles leaving Netflix are Paramount titles. Not only is it odd that many of them were supposed to depart in June (but got a stay of execution for some reason) but Paramount and Netflix have close ties, with the streaming platform rescuing a number of Paramount titles that the studio had initially planned to release (like The Lovebirds, The Cloverfield Paradox, and, overseas, Annihilation). The Paramount titles leaving the service this month include Cloverfield, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Kiss the Girls, What Lies Beneath, Patriot Games, Minority Report and underrated erotic thriller Sliver.

Other titles are leaving and will undoubtedly be heading to their parent company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, with The Matrix movies moving to HBO Max, and Race to Witch Mountain, Incredibles 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Solo: A Star Wars Story taking up residence on Disney+.

Maybe saddest of all is the removal of the Tremors series from Netflix. The first five films in the series (there’s definitely a sixth set in Antarctica but clearly shot in South Africa) are saying adieu on July 1. Hopefully they’ll resurface on Peacock. But until then, it might be time for one last graboid hunt.

Leaving July 1st

21 (2008)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Andy Griffith Show (8 Seasons)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan (Season 1)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Center Stage (2000)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Cheers (11 Seasons)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Duchess (2008)

El Barco (3 Seasons)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Happyish (1 Season)

Here Alone (2016)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (Season 1)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Limitless (1 Season)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Momo Salon (Season 1)

Operational Proposal (Season 1)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Polar Express (2004)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

Razia Sultan (Season 1)

The Ring (2002)

Satrangi (Season 1)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sliver (1993)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1995)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline, aka Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Yes Man (2008)

Leaving July 6th

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving July 7th

NSU German History X (Season 1) N

Leaving July 9th

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Leaving July 12th

Gonul (Season 1) – Turkish series

Leaving July 15th

Agent Raghav (Season 1)

Bh Se Bhade (Season 1)

Bhaage Re Mann (Season 1)

Gangs of Hassepur (Season 1)

Maharakshak Devi (Season 1)

Leaving July 20th

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander) (Season 1)

Leaving July 29th

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Leaving July 30th