Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. You're probably never going to run out of shows and movies to watch on the streaming service, but if you've had something in your watchlist and you haven't gotten to it yet, it might be your last call! To make sure you don't miss something that's about to expire, we've got a complete list of everything that's leaving Netflix this month.

The good news is that there aren't many must-watch TV shows to binge before they're gone in July, but for movie fans, the clock is ticking on a lot of great films. The first to leave this month is The Invitation, Karyn Kusama's fascinating and heart-pounding thriller, which expires on July 7. It's an absolute gem and definitely one to make time for before it's gone. Next up is The Princess and the Frog, one of the last few Disney movies that was still on Netflix now that Disney titles are all migrating to Disney+ as their existing streaming licenses expire. So if you don't have a Disney+ subscription and you want to revisit the charming hand-drawn animated film, you've got until July 15.

Other highlights include the Oscar-winning drama Spotlight, which expires on July 30, and a whole bunch of great movies expiring at the end of the month, including Mad Max, A Clockwork Orange, My Best Friend's Wedding, and a handful of Chucky movies.

Check out the full list of expiring titles below - and not to worry! Netflix might be losing some favorites this month, but there are a ton of new movies and shows arriving in July, which you can check out in the link below.

Leaving 7/5/21

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/7/21

Image via Drafthouse Films

The Invitation

Leaving 7/14/21

Holidays

Leaving 7/15/21

The Princess and the Frog

Leaving 7/19/21

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving 7/22/21

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving 7/28/21

The Croods

Leaving 7/30/21

Image via Open Road Films

Spotlight

Leaving 7/31/21

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

HookHorns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend's Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

