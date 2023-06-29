This July, Netflix will say goodbye to several action movies, comedy series, and dramas. Some of the top films leaving are the Daniel Craig-led Bond film, Skyfall, The Will Smith drama, The Pursuit of Happyness, and the Donny Yen martial arts franchise, Ip Man. On the TV side, Moesha, Baby Ballroom, and Season 11 of Married at First Sight will be leaving Netflix this month. No shows or films will be leaving in the first week of July, giving you enough time to watch them before they are removed from the streamer. Here is everything that will be leaving Netflix in July 2023.

Leaving July 9:

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 12:

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving July 14:

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving July 20:

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving July 23:

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving July 24:

Serenity

Leaving July 25:

August: Osage County

Leaving July 31:

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Underworld

Skyfall