This July, Netflix will say goodbye to several action movies, comedy series, and dramas. Some of the top films leaving are the Daniel Craig-led Bond film, Skyfall, The Will Smith drama, The Pursuit of Happyness, and the Donny Yen martial arts franchise, Ip Man. On the TV side, Moesha, Baby Ballroom, and Season 11 of Married at First Sight will be leaving Netflix this month. No shows or films will be leaving in the first week of July, giving you enough time to watch them before they are removed from the streamer. Here is everything that will be leaving Netflix in July 2023.
Leaving July 9:
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 12:
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving July 14:
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving July 20:
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving July 23:
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving July 24:
Serenity
Leaving July 25:
August: Osage County
Leaving July 31:
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld
Skyfall