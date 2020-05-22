Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2020

by      May 22, 2020

avengers-infinity-war-thanos-gauntlet

With more streaming services popping up and reclaiming their titles from Netflix’s catalog, you’re going to see lots of titles either having shorter stints on Netflix or disappearing from the streamer altogether as they start life on a competing service. In June, notable titles leaving Netflix include The King’s Speech, Equilibrium, Mad Men (Seasons 1-7), Avengers: Infinity War, Center Stage, Cheers (Seasons 1-11), Cloverfield, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Inception, Julie & Julia, The Mask of Zorro, The Matrix Trilogy, Minority Report, Philadelphia, The Ring, Tremors, and What Lies Beneath.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month. Organize your watch list accordingly.

the-kings-speech-colin-firth

Image via The Weinstein Company

Leaving June 1

  • The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3

  • God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4

  • A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

  • Equilibrium
  • From Paris With Love

Leaving June 9

  • Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

Leaving June 10

  • Standoff

Leaving June 11

  • Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

Leaving June 12

  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving June 13

  • Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16

  • The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan II
infinity-war-images-doctor-strange-iron-man-bruce-banner-wong

Image via Marvel Studios

Leaving June 24

  • Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

  • Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

  • The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 30

  • 21
  • The Amityville Horror
  • The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
  • Blow
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Center Stage
  • Chasing Amy
  • Cheers: Season 1-11
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Chloe
  • Click
  • Cloverfield
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Duchess
  • Elizabeth
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Ghost Rider
  • Happyish: Season 1
  • Here Alone
  • Inception
  • Instructions Not Included
  • The Invention of Lying
  • Julie & Julia
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Kiss the Girls
  • The Last Samurai
  • Limitless: Season 1
  • Little Monsters
  • Mansfield Park
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Minority Report
  • Patriot Games
  • Philadelphia
  • The Polar Express
  • Race to Witch Mountain
  • The Ring
  • Scary Movie
  • Sliver
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Tremors
  • Tremors 2: Aftershocks
  • Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
  • Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
  • Tremors 5: Bloodline
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Yes Man
Related Content
Previous Article
The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Right Now
Next Article
Can The Snyder Cut Affect the DCEU’s Future?
Tags

Latest News