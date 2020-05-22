Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2020

With more streaming services popping up and reclaiming their titles from Netflix’s catalog, you’re going to see lots of titles either having shorter stints on Netflix or disappearing from the streamer altogether as they start life on a competing service. In June, notable titles leaving Netflix include The King’s Speech, Equilibrium, Mad Men (Seasons 1-7), Avengers: Infinity War, Center Stage, Cheers (Seasons 1-11), Cloverfield, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Inception, Julie & Julia, The Mask of Zorro, The Matrix Trilogy, Minority Report, Philadelphia, The Ring, Tremors, and What Lies Beneath.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month. Organize your watch list accordingly.
Leaving June 1
- The King’s Speech
Leaving June 3
- God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving June 4
- A Perfect Man
Leaving June 7
- Equilibrium
- From Paris With Love
Leaving June 9
- Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
Leaving June 10
- Standoff
Leaving June 11
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1
Leaving June 12
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving June 13
- Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving June 16
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving June 22
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
Leaving June 24
- Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving June 27
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving June 29
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 30
- 21
- The Amityville Horror
- The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: Season 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: Season 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: Season 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Sliver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man