Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2020

With more streaming services popping up and reclaiming their titles from Netflix’s catalog, you’re going to see lots of titles either having shorter stints on Netflix or disappearing from the streamer altogether as they start life on a competing service. In June, notable titles leaving Netflix include The King’s Speech, Equilibrium, Mad Men (Seasons 1-7), Avengers: Infinity War, Center Stage, Cheers (Seasons 1-11), Cloverfield, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Inception, Julie & Julia, The Mask of Zorro, The Matrix Trilogy, Minority Report, Philadelphia, The Ring, Tremors, and What Lies Beneath.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month. Organize your watch list accordingly.

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Leaving June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 30