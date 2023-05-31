While none of Netflix's significant hitters are leaving the streamer this month, there are still a few gems that will be missed. Puss in Boots will be making a grand exit at the end of the month, alongside the Brad Pitt-led zombie thriller, World War Z. That's not the only horror adjacent film leaving Netflix this month. Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: Apocalypse will both be departing as well. On the television side of things, The Garfield Show, Shooter, and Chappelle's Show are being removed. For the complete list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2023, scroll down below.

Leaving June 1:

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8:

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13:

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14:

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15:

The Darkness

Leaving June 19:

Philomena

Leaving June 20:

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21:

The Mist

Leaving June 29:

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30:

Puss in Boots

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z