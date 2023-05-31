While none of Netflix's significant hitters are leaving the streamer this month, there are still a few gems that will be missed. Puss in Boots will be making a grand exit at the end of the month, alongside the Brad Pitt-led zombie thriller, World War Z. That's not the only horror adjacent film leaving Netflix this month. Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: Apocalypse will both be departing as well. On the television side of things, The Garfield Show, Shooter, and Chappelle's Show are being removed. For the complete list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2023, scroll down below.
Leaving June 1:
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving June 8:
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13:
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving June 14:
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving June 15:
The Darkness
Leaving June 19:
Philomena
Leaving June 20:
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 21:
The Mist
Leaving June 29:
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30:
Puss in Boots
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z