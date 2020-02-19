Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2020

If it’s been a while since you’ve watched Black Panther, you only have a couple of weeks to do so on Netflix. After March 3rd, the MCU solo title is headed to Disney+ the following day. That’s just one of the titles that’ll be leaving the current King of Streaming next month. Other notable names include the last two installments in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which you can currently rent or buy on Amazon (where the new TV series is set up); maybe the award-winning films will arrive on their streaming service once they leave Netflix. Stay tuned!

Here are the other titles leaving Netflix this month:

LAST CALL

Leaving 3/3/20

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving 3/4/20

F the Prom

Leaving 3/7/20

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving 3/9/20

Eat Pray Love

Leaving 3/14/20

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving 3/15/20

Coraline

Leaving 3/17/20

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving 3/19/20

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving 3/24/20

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving 3/30/20