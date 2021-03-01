Last call, folks! Wondering what's leaving Netflix this month? We've got you covered with a complete list of all the movies and TV shows expiring on Netflix in March 2021. Streaming giveth and streaming taketh away (the curse of all those conflicting streaming rights!), which means that, as usual, there are some pretty great titles leaving Netflix that you might want to sneak into your "must-watch" planning before they're gone!

If you're a fan of some of the best dang TV ever made, you should absolutely prioritize watching all four seasons of Rectify before they expire. If you're not in the mood for drama, Extras and Weeds are also worth checking out before they leave Netflix this month. If you don't have time for a full binge-watch, some notable movies about to expire include Inception, Taxi Driver, Spring Breakers, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March 2021, and if you're more in the mood for something fresh, be sure to check out what's new to Netflix this month too.

Image via SundanceTV

Leaving 3/3/21

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/7/21

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/8/21

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving 3/9/21

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015)

Leaving 3/10/21

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving 3/13/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving 3/14/21

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving 3/15/21

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving 3/16/21

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Weinstein Company

Leaving 3/17/21

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving 3/20/21

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving 3/22/21

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving 3/24/21

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving 3/25/21

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Related: Best Action Movies on Netflix

Leaving 3/26/21

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving 3/27/21

Domino (2019)

Leaving 3/30/21

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/31/21

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's What's New to Netflix in March 2021 Time to update your watchlist!