Netflix has several new titles coming to the streamer, such as the Millie Bobbie Brown fantasy film Damsel or the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. But what about the movies and shows leaving Netflix? There are several titles you'll want to watch before they are gone.

The ever meme-able Bee Movie, Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, the John Wick trilogy, and the entire DCEU catalog are just a few of the films leaving Netflix this month; for the full list, scroll down below

Related All the Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March 2024 New titles starring Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Lindsay Lohan, and Eiza González are coming to Netflix this March.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

Leaving March 1, 2024

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving March 2, 2024

Lady Bird

Leaving March 12, 2024

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving March 14, 2024

The Giver

Leaving March 15, 2024

Get on Up

Savages

Leaving March 17, 2024

The Cursed

Leaving March 19, 2024

Carol

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving March 29, 2024

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving March 30, 2024

Jackie Brown

John Wick

Your browser does not support the video tag.

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving March 31, 2024

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Your browser does not support the video tag.