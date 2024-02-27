Netflix has several new titles coming to the streamer, such as the Millie Bobbie Brown fantasy film Damsel or the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. But what about the movies and shows leaving Netflix? There are several titles you'll want to watch before they are gone.

The ever meme-able Bee Movie, Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, the John Wick trilogy, and the entire DCEU catalog are just a few of the films leaving Netflix this month; for the full list, scroll down below

New-on-Netflix-March-2024-Spaceman-Adam-Sandler-Damsel-Millie-Bobby-Brown-3-Body-Problem-Eiza-González
Leaving March 1, 2024

  • Bee Movie
  • This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving March 2, 2024

  • Lady Bird
Lady Bird poster
Lady Bird
R
Comedy
Documentary

In 2002, an artistically inclined 17-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.

Release Date
September 8, 2017
Director
Greta Gerwig
Cast
Saoirse Ronan , Laurie Metcalf , Tracy Letts , Lucas Hedges , Timothee Chalamet , Elizabeth 'Beanie' Feldstein
Runtime
93
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Greta Gerwig
Tagline
Time to fly.

Leaving March 12, 2024

  • Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving March 14, 2024

  • The Giver

Leaving March 15, 2024

  • Get on Up
get-on-up-poster
Get on Up
PG-13
Drama
Biography
Documentary
Musical
Release Date
August 1, 2014
Director
Tate Taylor
Runtime
138
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , Steven Baigelman
Tagline
The Funk don't quit.
  • Savages

Leaving March 17, 2024

  • The Cursed

Leaving March 19, 2024

  • Carol

Leaving March 29, 2024

  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving March 30, 2024

  • Jackie Brown
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving March 31, 2024

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice poster
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
PG-13
Superhero
Action

Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. Superman´s existence is meanwhile dividing the world and he is framed for murder during an international crisis. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.

Release Date
March 25, 2016
Director
Zack Snyder
Runtime
152 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
  • Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
  • Black Adam
  • Community: Seasons 1-6
Community TV Poster
Community
TV-14
Comedy

A suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college with an eccentric staff and student body.

Release Date
September 17, 2009
Main Genre
Comedy
Seasons
6
Studio
NBC
  • Hoarders: Season 12
  • It's Complicated
  • Justice League
  • Little Fockers
  • Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
  • Man of Steel
Henry Cavill as Superman on the Man of Steel poster
Man of Steel
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi

An alien child is evacuated from his dying world and sent to Earth to live among humans. His peace is threatened when other survivors of his home planet invade Earth.

Release Date
June 12, 2013
Director
Zack Snyder
Runtime
148
Main Genre
Action
Writers
David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan , Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster
Tagline
A film by Zack Snyder.
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • My Best Friend's Wedding
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
  • Shazam!
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Suicide Squad
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Wonder Woman
  • Wonder Woman 1984