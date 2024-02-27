Netflix has several new titles coming to the streamer, such as the Millie Bobbie Brown fantasy film Damsel or the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. But what about the movies and shows leaving Netflix? There are several titles you'll want to watch before they are gone.
The ever meme-able Bee Movie, Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, the John Wick trilogy, and the entire DCEU catalog are just a few of the films leaving Netflix this month; for the full list, scroll down below
Leaving March 1, 2024
- Bee Movie
- This Is Where I Leave You
Leaving March 2, 2024
- Lady Bird
In 2002, an artistically inclined 17-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.
- Release Date
- September 8, 2017
- Director
- Greta Gerwig
- Cast
- Saoirse Ronan , Laurie Metcalf , Tracy Letts , Lucas Hedges , Timothee Chalamet , Elizabeth 'Beanie' Feldstein
- Runtime
- 93
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Greta Gerwig
- Tagline
- Time to fly.
Leaving March 12, 2024
- Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving March 14, 2024
- The Giver
Leaving March 15, 2024
- Get on Up
- Release Date
- August 1, 2014
- Director
- Tate Taylor
- Cast
- Chadwick Boseman , Nelsan Ellis , Dan Aykroyd , Viola Davis , Lennie James , Fred Melamed
- Runtime
- 138
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , Steven Baigelman
- Tagline
- The Funk don't quit.
- Savages
Leaving March 17, 2024
- The Cursed
Leaving March 19, 2024
- Carol
Leaving March 29, 2024
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving March 30, 2024
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving March 31, 2024
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. Superman´s existence is meanwhile dividing the world and he is framed for murder during an international crisis. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.
- Release Date
- March 25, 2016
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Ben Affleck , Henry Cavill , Amy Adams , Jesse Eisenberg , Diane Lane , Laurence Fishburne , Jeremy Irons , Holly Hunter
- Runtime
- 152 minutes
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Adam
- Community: Seasons 1-6
A suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college with an eccentric staff and student body.
- Release Date
- September 17, 2009
- Cast
- Joel McHale , Gillian Jacobs , Danny Pudi , Alison Brie , Jim Rash , Ken Jeong , Paget Brewster , Keith David
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 6
- Studio
- NBC
- Hoarders: Season 12
- It's Complicated
- Justice League
- Little Fockers
- Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
- Man of Steel
An alien child is evacuated from his dying world and sent to Earth to live among humans. His peace is threatened when other survivors of his home planet invade Earth.
- Release Date
- June 12, 2013
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Henry Cavill , Amy Adams , Michael Shannon , Diane Lane , Russell Crowe , Antje Traue
- Runtime
- 148
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan , Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster
- Tagline
- A film by Zack Snyder.
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
- Shazam!
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Suicide Squad
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984