Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2020

by      October 21, 2020

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service in November. If you’re a big fan of these titles, you may want to pull the trigger and add them to your collection permanently by buying them on disc or purchasing a digital copy. Notable titles leaving Netflix in November include Green Room, The Addams Family, Drive, Sour Grapes, The Lincoln Lawyer, Anaconda, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, West Side Story, Y Tu Mamá También, and Zodiac.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in November and when they’re departing the streaming service:

Leaving 11/1/20

  • Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • Shark Night

Leaving 11/4/20

  • Death House

Leaving 11/6/20

  • Into the Forest
  • Krisha

Leaving 11/7/20

  • Hit & Run
  • Hope Springs Eternal
  • The Sea of Trees
  • Sleepless

Leaving 11/8/20

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11/20

  • Green Room

Leaving 11/14/20

  • Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving 11/15/20

  • 9
  • Abominable Christmas
  • The Addams Family
  • Drive

Leaving 11/16/20

  • Santa Claws
  • Soul Surfer

Leaving 11/17/20

  • Sour Grapes

Leaving 11/22/20

  • End of Watch

Leaving 11/23/20

  • Bushwick
  • Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26/20

  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27/20

  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
  • Jeopardy!: College Championship III
  • Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving 11/30/20

  • Anaconda
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • The Bachelor: Season 13
  • Bad News Bears
  • Diana: In Her Own Words
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Hostage
  • National Security
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Moneyball
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Priest
  • Stand and Deliver
  • The Tribes of Palos Verdes
  • West Side Story
  • Y Tu Mamá También
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  • Zodiac

 

