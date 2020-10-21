Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2020

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service in November. If you’re a big fan of these titles, you may want to pull the trigger and add them to your collection permanently by buying them on disc or purchasing a digital copy. Notable titles leaving Netflix in November include Green Room, The Addams Family, Drive, Sour Grapes, The Lincoln Lawyer, Anaconda, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, West Side Story, Y Tu Mamá También, and Zodiac.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in November and when they’re departing the streaming service:

Leaving 11/1/20

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving 11/4/20

Death House

Leaving 11/6/20

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving 11/7/20

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving 11/8/20

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 11/11/20

Green Room

Leaving 11/14/20

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving 11/15/20

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving 11/16/20

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving 11/17/20

Sour Grapes

Leaving 11/22/20

End of Watch

Leaving 11/23/20

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26/20

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27/20

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving 11/30/20