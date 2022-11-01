Netflix is looking to have a huge month with a new season of The Crown, the highly anticipated series Wednesday, and new films like Enola Holmes 2 and Slumberland, but like all months, there will also be a handful of titles that will be leaving the service, at least for now. Fan-favorite movies like Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, the charming Bridget Jones's Baby with Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Patrick Dempsey, Steven Spielberg's classic adaptation of The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and Eli Roth's ultra-violent cannibal themed horror movie The Green Inferno, will all be leaving Netflix in the month of November. Series such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, Knight Rider, and Stargate SG-1 will also all be leaving Netflix in November.

Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix in November:

Leaving November 1:

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2

Leaving November 11:

If Anything Happens I Love You

Leaving November 13:

Scary Movie 5

Leaving November 14:

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Leaving November 15:

Suffragette

The Green Inferno

Leaving November 18:

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials

Leaving November 30:

Bridget Jones's Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He's Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10