November sees a decent number of reality shows leaving the platform. Seasons 5 and 7 of The Amazing Race and the first two seasons of Basketball Wives will be removed from the streamer. It's not just reality that will soon be leaving Netflix. Denis Villeneuve's cerebral sci-fi epic, Arrival, will exit at the end of the month along with the fan-favorite comedy Superbad.

Lastly, many family-friendly films will also be removed, including Stuart Little, Surf's Up, and the Robin Williams classic fairytale, Hook. You can find the complete list of everything leaving Netflix this November below.

RELATED: What's New on Netflix in November 2023

Leaving November 3:

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving November 6:

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving November 10:

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving November 15:

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving November 22:

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving November 29:

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving November 30:

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air