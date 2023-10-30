November sees a decent number of reality shows leaving the platform. Seasons 5 and 7 of The Amazing Race and the first two seasons of Basketball Wives will be removed from the streamer. It's not just reality that will soon be leaving Netflix. Denis Villeneuve's cerebral sci-fi epic, Arrival, will exit at the end of the month along with the fan-favorite comedy Superbad.
Lastly, many family-friendly films will also be removed, including Stuart Little, Surf's Up, and the Robin Williams classic fairytale, Hook. You can find the complete list of everything leaving Netflix this November below.
Leaving November 3:
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Leaving November 6:
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Leaving November 10:
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Leaving November 15:
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Leaving November 22:
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving November 29:
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving November 30:
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air