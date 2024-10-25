November is a big time for all of us. The holidays are fast approaching, which means way more time at home watching Netflix as the cold weather creeps in. That means it's that time when we need to stay on top of everything in our Netflix queue because before you know it, one of your films is gone. This November several great titles are being removed from the streamer, but don't worry, we have all the information you need so you can stay on top of things. Here is everything leaving Netflix in November 2024.
Leaving on November 14, 2024
First Man
A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.
- Release Date
- October 12, 2018
- Director
- Damien Chazelle
- Cast
- Jason Clarke , Christopher Abbott , Jon Bernthal , Kyle Chandler , Brian D'Arcy James , Shea Whigham , Cory Michael Smith , Lukas Haas
- Runtime
- 141 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Josh Singer , James R. Hansen
- Studio
- Universal PicturesFIrst-man
- Tagline
- The most dangerous mission in history.
- Budget
- $70 Million
- Studio(s)
- Universal Pictures
- Distributor(s)
- Universal Pictures
- Nothing to Lose
- Nothing to Lose 2
Leaving on November 15, 2024
Harriet
From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.
Leaving on November 19, 2024
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Leaving November 22, 2024
- Evil Dead Rise
Sausage Party
- Release Date
- July 11, 2016
- Director
- Greg Tiernan , Conrad Vernon
- Cast
- Jonah Hill , James Franco , Seth Rogen , Conrad Vernon , Edward Norton , Michael Cera
- Runtime
- 83
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Evan Goldberg , Kyle Hunter , Seth Rogen , Ariel Shaffir
- Studio
- Sony Pictures, Annapurna Pictures
- Tagline
- Adventure is on the menu
- Website
- http://www.sausagepartymovie.com
Leaving on November 30, 2024
- A Beautiful Life
Ali
With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all comers, Ali took on the law, conventions, the status quo, and the war -- as well as the fists in front of him. Ali both ignited and mirrored the conflicts of his time and ours to become one of the most admired fighters in the world. Forget, now, what you thought you knew.
- The Devil's Own
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Frances Ha
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.
- Release Date
- September 6, 2019
- Director
- Andres Muschietti
- Cast
- James McAvoy , Jessica Chastain , Bill Skarsgard , Finn Wolfhard , Bill Hader , Sophia Lillis
- Runtime
- 169 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Gary Dauberman , Stephen King
- Tagline
- You'll Float Too
- The Little Things
- The Matrix Resurrections
- National Security
Pain & Gain
Danny Lugo (Mark Wahlberg), manager of the Sun Gym in 1990s Miami, decides that there is only one way to achieve his version of the American dream: extortion. To achieve his goal, he recruits musclemen Paul (Dwayne Johnson) and Adrian (Anthony Mackie) as accomplices. After several failed attempts, they abduct rich businessman Victor Kershaw (Tony Shalhoub) and convince him to sign over all his assets to them. But when Kershaw makes it out alive, authorities are reluctant to believe his story.
- Release Date
- April 23, 2013
- Director
- Michael Bay
- Cast
- Mark Wahlberg , Dwayne Johnson , Anthony Mackie , Tony Shalhoub
- Runtime
- 129minutes
- Writers
- Michael Bay
- Budget
- $26 million
- Studio(s)
- Paramount Pictures
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures
- Point Break
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- What to Expect When You're Expecting
Troy
Based on Homer's "Iliad," this epic portrays the battle between the ancient kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. While visiting Spartan King Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson), Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls for Menelaus' wife, Helen (Diane Kruger), and takes her back to Troy. Menelaus' brother, King Agamemnon (Brian Cox), having already defeated every army in Greece, uses his brother's fury as a pretext to declare war against Troy, the last kingdom preventing his control over the Aegean Sea.