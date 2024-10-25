November is a big time for all of us. The holidays are fast approaching, which means way more time at home watching Netflix as the cold weather creeps in. That means it's that time when we need to stay on top of everything in our Netflix queue because before you know it, one of your films is gone. This November several great titles are being removed from the streamer, but don't worry, we have all the information you need so you can stay on top of things. Here is everything leaving Netflix in November 2024.

Leaving on November 14, 2024

First Man

First Man A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Damien Chazelle Cast Jason Clarke , Christopher Abbott , Jon Bernthal , Kyle Chandler , Brian D'Arcy James , Shea Whigham , Cory Michael Smith , Lukas Haas Runtime 141 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Josh Singer , James R. Hansen Studio Universal PicturesFIrst-man Tagline The most dangerous mission in history. Budget $70 Million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving on November 15, 2024

Harriet

Close

From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.

Leaving on November 19, 2024

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Leaving November 22, 2024

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

Leaving on November 30, 2024

A Beautiful Life

Ali

With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all comers, Ali took on the law, conventions, the status quo, and the war -- as well as the fists in front of him. Ali both ignited and mirrored the conflicts of his time and ours to become one of the most admired fighters in the world. Forget, now, what you thought you knew.

The Devil's Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Pain & Gain Danny Lugo (Mark Wahlberg), manager of the Sun Gym in 1990s Miami, decides that there is only one way to achieve his version of the American dream: extortion. To achieve his goal, he recruits musclemen Paul (Dwayne Johnson) and Adrian (Anthony Mackie) as accomplices. After several failed attempts, they abduct rich businessman Victor Kershaw (Tony Shalhoub) and convince him to sign over all his assets to them. But when Kershaw makes it out alive, authorities are reluctant to believe his story. Release Date April 23, 2013 Director Michael Bay Cast Mark Wahlberg , Dwayne Johnson , Anthony Mackie , Tony Shalhoub Runtime 129minutes Writers Michael Bay Budget $26 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Troy

Based on Homer's "Iliad," this epic portrays the battle between the ancient kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. While visiting Spartan King Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson), Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls for Menelaus' wife, Helen (Diane Kruger), and takes her back to Troy. Menelaus' brother, King Agamemnon (Brian Cox), having already defeated every army in Greece, uses his brother's fury as a pretext to declare war against Troy, the last kingdom preventing his control over the Aegean Sea.