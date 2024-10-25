November is a big time for all of us. The holidays are fast approaching, which means way more time at home watching Netflix as the cold weather creeps in. That means it's that time when we need to stay on top of everything in our Netflix queue because before you know it, one of your films is gone. This November several great titles are being removed from the streamer, but don't worry, we have all the information you need so you can stay on top of things. Here is everything leaving Netflix in November 2024.

Leaving on November 14, 2024

First Man

  • Nothing to Lose
  • Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving on November 15, 2024

Harriet

From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.

Leaving on November 19, 2024

  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Leaving November 22, 2024

  • Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

Leaving on November 30, 2024

  • A Beautiful Life

Ali

With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all comers, Ali took on the law, conventions, the status quo, and the war -- as well as the fists in front of him. Ali both ignited and mirrored the conflicts of his time and ours to become one of the most admired fighters in the world. Forget, now, what you thought you knew.

It Chapter Two

  • The Little Things
  • The Matrix Resurrections
  • National Security

Pain & Gain

Troy

troy-movie-orlando-bloom-diane-kruger
Image Via Warner Bros.

Based on Homer's "Iliad," this epic portrays the battle between the ancient kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. While visiting Spartan King Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson), Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls for Menelaus' wife, Helen (Diane Kruger), and takes her back to Troy. Menelaus' brother, King Agamemnon (Brian Cox), having already defeated every army in Greece, uses his brother's fury as a pretext to declare war against Troy, the last kingdom preventing his control over the Aegean Sea.