Fall is finally here, which means we're reaching the end of the year. Netflix has seen a lot of movies come and go, and October is no different. There's always a terrific number of shows and films added to the streamer, but that means some fan favorites end up leaving. From iconic romance stories like Pride and Prejudice to the action franchise The Expendables, there's a lot to watch before they leave Netflix. Here's everything leaving the streamer this October.
Leaving October 1:
The Rental
Leaving 10/2/23
Jexi
Leaving October 4:
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving October 5:
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Leaving October 14:
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving October 31:
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2