Several massive titles are leaving Netflix this month, from Illumination's Super Mario Bros. to Damien Chazelle's Academy Award-winning film La La Land; you'll want to make sure you watch everything in your watchlist before it's gone. For more information on everything leaving Netflix in October 2024, continue reading below.<

Left on October 2, 2024

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Leaving on October 5, 2024

'Crazy Rich Asians'

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy, and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives, and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother.

Leaving on October 10, 2024

'It Follows'

It Follows After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers David Robert Mitchell Studio RADiUS-TWC Tagline One of the most striking American horror films in years. Expand

Leaving on October 21, 2024

'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rose from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.

Leaving on October 26, 2024

'Wentworth' (Seasons 1-8)

Wentworth A woman finds herself thrust into the grim environment of a maximum-security women's prison after being charged with the attempted murder of her husband. Inside, she must quickly learn to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life, including alliances and rivalries with other inmates, as she struggles to maintain her innocence and cope with the challenges inside the walls. Release Date May 1, 2013 Cast Kate Atkinson , Katrina Milosevic , Celia Ireland , Pamela Rabe , Kate Jenkinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Creator(s) Lara Radulovich , David Hannam , Reg Watson Writers Lara Radulovich , David Hannam , Reg Watson Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Kevin Carlin , Fiona Banks Expand

Leaving on October 31, 2024

'La La Land'

Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts, they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.

Also leaving Netflix on October 31 are the following titles: