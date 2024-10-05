Several massive titles are leaving Netflix this month, from Illumination's Super Mario Bros. to Damien Chazelle's Academy Award-winning film La La Land; you'll want to make sure you watch everything in your watchlist before it's gone. For more information on everything leaving Netflix in October 2024, continue reading below.<

Left on October 2, 2024

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Leaving on October 5, 2024

'Crazy Rich Asians'

Crazy Rich Asians Poster cropped
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy, and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives, and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother.

Leaving on October 10, 2024

'It Follows'

Leaving on October 21, 2024

'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

i-wanna-dance-with-somebody-poster-cropped
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rose from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.

Leaving on October 26, 2024

'Wentworth' (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving on October 31, 2024

'La La Land'

Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts, they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.

Also leaving Netflix on October 31 are the following titles:

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z