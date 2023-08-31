As summer reaches its end, people will start to find themselves spending a little more time at home, and that's where our favorite streaming services come in. Netflix is still the home of one of the largest film libraries on the internet. However, the nature of streaming means they'll constantly rotate films on their platform. September marks a new month, which means more shows and movies will be removed from Netflix but don't worry, you still have time to watch them before they're gone. From the first five Rocky movies to J.J. Abrams' Star Trek reboot, here is everything leaving Netflix in September 2023.
Leaving September 2:
The Debt Collector
Leaving September 4:
Vampire Academy
Leaving September 6:
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving September 12:
Colette
Leaving September 14:
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving September 29:
Annihilation
Leaving September 30:
60 Days In Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies