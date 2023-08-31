As summer reaches its end, people will start to find themselves spending a little more time at home, and that's where our favorite streaming services come in. Netflix is still the home of one of the largest film libraries on the internet. However, the nature of streaming means they'll constantly rotate films on their platform. September marks a new month, which means more shows and movies will be removed from Netflix but don't worry, you still have time to watch them before they're gone. From the first five Rocky movies to J.J. Abrams' Star Trek reboot, here is everything leaving Netflix in September 2023.

Leaving September 2:

The Debt Collector

Leaving September 4:

Vampire Academy

Leaving September 6:

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 12:

Colette

Leaving September 14:

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving September 29:

Annihilation

Leaving September 30:

60 Days In Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies