What Projects Has LeBron James Produced, and What Can They Tell Us About Him?

LeBron James will go down in history as one of the best basketball players to ever play the game. Regardless of what you think about his team-switching, his leaving Ohio, his calculated attempts at winning rings, his comparison to players like Jordan, Kobe, Magic — you must admit that he is an incredible talent on the court. But did you know that he’s also an incredible talent behind the scenes of some of the most interesting film, television, Internet content, and video games being made today?

While you may know James’ show biz output in front of the camera in works like Trainwreck, Smallfoot, and some surprisingly good commercials, James is a prolific producer. He even founded a production company, SpringHill Entertainment, alongside his manager Maverick Carter in 2013. Named after the Spring Hill apartment complex in Akron, Ohio, where James and his mother lived, the company’s most recent project is Netflix series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, available for streaming now and starring Octavia Spencer as the real-life woman whose revolutionary hair care products for black women changed the world. James is particularly excited about this show, telling the Los Angeles Times, “No one even knows about that story. To be able to have a production company, to be able to put that together is pretty cool. We believe not only is it important for the African American community, it’s important for American history as well.” What other stories is James interested in telling?

In celebration of Self Made — and in excitement of his upcoming Space Jam 2 — here’s a closer look at 10 projects LeBron James has produced, and what it means about the psychology and interests of the NBA superstar.