Basketball is a beloved sport in the United States, with a rich history and a passionate fanbase, and NBA has played a significant role in the popularity of basketball not only in the US but across the world. There's something special about the adrenaline rush that comes with sports, and sports drama movies have captured that magic in a way that never gets old. From the underdog story to the epic comeback, these movies have a way of captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

From its quality of play to the incredible marketing efforts, everybody had heard of the league, one way or another. But what makes it stand out is the star power of its players, with the NBA producing some of the most recognizable athletes in the world, such as Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

LeBron James has been a dominant force in the NBA for two decades, and his immense talent on the court, charisma, and off-court activism has earned him a dedicated fanbase and made him a beloved figure in the sports world. James' story and legacy are the subjects of the upcoming biopic, Shooting Stars, based on the book of the same name written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger and James himself. The film will explore James' life, from his humble beginnings in Akron, Ohio, to his rise to NBA stardom, along with his four childhood best friends, offering fans a deeper look into the life of one of the most beloved and influential athletes of our time.

The upcoming biopic, directed by Chris Robinson, is much anticipated by fans eager to learn more about this iconic athlete and his humble beginnings. Here’s everything you need to know about Shooting Stars.

The incredible journey of the four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and NBA’s all-time leading scorer will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 2. To watch the biopic, you can subscribe to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month and gives you access to everything the streaming service has to offer. If you prefer watching without ads, Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month. The hassle-free option to catch the premiere right when it releases adds to the convenience and excitement.

Can I watch Shooting Stars in Theaters?

Shooting Stars is a Peacock exclusive, meaning you can only watch the film on their streaming platform. As we mentioned above, they have multiple plans to make accessing the biopic easy.

Is There A Trailer For Shooting Stars?

While there is no official trailer yet for Shooting Stars, on March 28, Peacock and Universal Pictures unveiled an exclusive first-look 30-second spot during the 46th Annual McDonald's All-American Game. The short teaser clued us into the world of the superstar, his four best friends, and the power of teamwork, building on the simmering anticipation for the release.

The teaser highlights James with his friends as he makes the most of his love for the sport while still in high school before becoming the superstar we all know today. It’s high school games, successful hoops, jamming during car rides, team celebrations, and a hearty meal at Swenson's, edited to the beat of Trip Lee’s All Rise Up with the real-life James narrating the scene to bring it all together.“People think they know my story, but this is our story. This is how I met my brothers and how we became family.”

Who Are the Cast of Shooting Stars?

Shooting Stars marks the acting debut of Marquis "Mookie" Cook in the role of young LeBron James. Although he is a rookie in the acting world, Cook has a good deal of expertise playing basketball. He is not only a top-ranked high school athlete but has also participated in the 2023 All-American game. Stranger Things’ famed star, Caleb McLaughlin, joins him as the outspoken Lil Dru, the son of Coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris), who mentored the best friends in high school and served as LeBron's team's assistant coach.

The quiet Willie McGee, who moved to Akron to live with his older brother, will be portrayed by Avery Wills Jr., who rose to fame for playing Ricky in the AppleTV+ series Swagger. Romeo Travis, the resentful former rival, will be played by Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, an expected number 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Even though Shooting Stars is Sterling's first significant foray into acting, he is no stranger to the basketball floor. It will be interesting to see how Henderson brings his basketball expertise to the big screen. Cobra Kai’s Khalil Everage will play the role of the happy-go-lucky Sian Cotton, with Dermot Mulroney starring as the new coach looking for his redemption.

What is Shooting Stars About?

LeBron James' star power can be attributed to several factors, but the most prominent is his incredible athleticism and skill as a basketball player. His on-court performances are legendary, with fans around the world tuning in to watch him in action, and the upcoming biopic highlights not only that but from where he started and the people who played beside him. It is a touching yet exciting account of how teamwork can change young lives, including the life of the man who became a worldwide superstar.

Shooting Star will take us back in time to the 1990s and provide an intimate look at the lives of teenage athletes who were driven to succeed, despite the hurdles that came along the way. Following the basketball star through high school, we'll see how LeBron’s closest friends - Lil Dru, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, and later Romeo Travis - overcame obstacles and disappointments to become the nation's best high school basketball team.

But the film isn’t just about basketball. Instead, it explores the boys' actual battles and hardships, including overcoming racism and prejudice and dealing with losses and setbacks on a personal level. It's a motivational and relatable story because we can all relate to the challenges that life has in store for us.

Here is the official synopsis:

Shooting Stars is set in the 1990s, where a young LeBron James (Cook) and his three best friends — Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things), Willie McGee (Avery S. Wills, Jr., Swagger) and Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage, Cobra Kai) — declare themselves the 'Fab Four,' after the famed Michigan Wolverines' 'Fab Five' of that era. From the moment we meet them, we realize this group of friends, under the guidance of coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris; Creed franchise), is connected by more than basketball. So, when the coach at the top basketball school in their district threatens to separate them by putting Lil Dru on junior varsity, the Fab Four decide to switch schools to be able to play varsity together, joining the team at a predominantly white Catholic school instead. The community takes this as an insult, but the boys' dedication to each other is more important than anything else. With their new coach (Dermot Mulroney; August: Osage County), a disgraced former college coach seeking redemption of his own, the boys, along with former rival and new teammate Romeo Travis (newcomer Sterling 'Scoot' Henderson), will face battles not only on the court but in real life, in their quest to become national champs, and will rediscover that what matters most about the game is the people playing beside you.

Who Are the Creatives Behind Shooting Stars?

Emmy Nominee Chris Robinson directs Shooting Stars and is being produced by Academy Award nominees Terence Winter and Rachel Winter, Spencer Beighley, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson, with Gretel Twombly serving as an executive producer. The movie’s screenplay is by Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, and Juel Taylor and is based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger. Mark Isham composed the score for Shooting Stars. At the same time, Jo Francis brings her knowledge as the editor, with Karsten Gopinath serving as the cinematographer and Lucio Seixas as a production designer.