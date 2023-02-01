House Party isn't the first or best movie in which basketball legend LeBron James plays himself on camera - that accolade goes to 2015's Trainwreck. While House Party isn’t receiving stellar reviews, if one wants to see how amusing LeBron can really be as himself on screen, look no further than Amy Schumer's hilarious rom-com.

What Is 'Trainwreck' About?

Written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, Trainwreck is a romantic comedy that follows Amy Townsend (Schumer), a magazine writer who engages in frequent hook-ups but avoids long-term romantic relationships after her father, Gordon (Colin Quinn), told her at an early age that monogamy is not realistic. When Amy is assigned to write a profile on Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), an orthopedic surgeon known for operating on professional athletes and other celebrities, the pair hit it off, but her views on relationships prevent theirs from progressing into the committed romance Aaron wants.

Lebron James' 'Trainwreck' Performance Is More Than a Cameo

LeBron James appears in the film as Aaron’s best friend and quickly shows that he is sporting enough to poke fun at himself, his success, and controversial moments in his career. Comedic scenes show him being overly thrifty despite his vast fortune, with Aaron even having to pick up a check when they have lunch and Lebron forgets his wallet, and reference the divisive public reactions to LeBron’s real-life move from playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat, and back. These are all standard topics for celebrity cameos to explore but Trainwreck gives greater nuance to its portrayal of LeBron than other films do with their special guests.

He’s certainly satirizing himself but the film’s version of him also has specific goals and motivations that contribute to the story. Most of these revolve around his passionate desire to make sure that the relationship with Amy works out for Aaron. Trainwreck’s LeBron is a hopeless romantic desperately working to ensure his friend finds the fulfilling partnership he wants. This leads to many of his most amusing scenes, such as when he anxiously helps Aaron word texts to Amy or confronts her to make sure she has the level of passion for Aaron he thinks is appropriate, asking ridiculous questions like if she hears his name "when you listen to the wind.”

LeBron Plays Matchmaker

After a work call forces Amy to leave an awards ceremony honoring Aaron the pair get in an argument and break up. This causes both to go on downward spirals, with Amy being fired from her job. LeBron calls Aaron claiming he has been injured but when Aaron arrives to help he finds LeBron leading an intervention for him alongside other famous clients Matthew Broderick, Marv Albert, and Chris Evert. They tell Aaron that he has always avoided truly opening up in relationships and that he needs to stop doing so and get Amy back but Aaron refuses to do so.

After making improvements in her own life, Amy gets to work on getting Aaron back. She gets the story she wrote on him published in Vanity Fair and sends him a copy. After Aaron attends a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden Amy performs a choreographed dance with the Knicks City Dancers set to many of his favorite songs. The pair reconcile and commit to getting back together. Although it’s ultimately Amy’s efforts that most directly make this happen, LeBron’s advice is an important part of Aaron’s character arc throughout the movie and makes him open to giving her a second chance.

Like some other athletes who have gotten into acting before him, there aren’t many roles open to LeBron. He is so recognizable that he pretty much has to always play himself in live-action films, at least barring some truly incredible make-up and or visual effects work to disguise his appearance. But Trainwreck shows that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as with strong writing and direction he can make fictional versions of himself as fun to watch as any other character.