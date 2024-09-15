With The Deliverance trending in Netflix's top 10 for the past two weeks now, Andra Day's role in 2021's The United States vs. Billie Holiday deserves a revisit. This was Day's first collaboration with Lee Daniels before they worked together again on The Deliverance. Backed by a stellar cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tyler James Williams, and Natasha Lyonne, The United States vs. Billie Holiday stands out for its originality among other music biopics. Day worked hard to capture Billie Holiday's truly unique voice and stage presence, while also conveying the simultaneous glamor, courage, and self-destruction of Holiday’s life.

What is 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' About?

Unlike many music biopics, which often run through highlights in a musician's life and career in a montage style, Daniels chose to place his film during a specific period of 10 years in Holiday's life. The central plot documents Harry J. Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund) of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics' ruthless pursuit of Holiday over her heroin use beginning in the 1940s. Daniels based this story on the 2015 book Chasing the Stream by Johann Hari, who used the case in his analysis of the United States' war on drugs. In an interview with Esquire, Hari stated that this legal crackdown on drugs happened in "a moment of deep, racist determination and hysteria" in 20th-century America.

While drug use is the alleged reason Anslinger went after Holiday, the subliminal thread throughout the story is that Holiday refused to stop singing "Strange Fruit," a song that is about the horrors of lynching. In the same interview with Esquire, Hari explained that Anslinger found jazz music threatening to Jim Crow laws in the way the art form uplifted and integrated Black musicians. Screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks told The New York Times that "The story is about how this woman, this icon, was much too outspoken, and so the government came after her." To its detriment, The United States vs. Billie Holiday focuses less on Billie Holiday's musical process, and more on the melodrama of her personal relationships. Nonetheless, what does become clear by the end of the film is that Holiday was a subversive icon by being entirely herself, both in her music and her life.

Andra Day Was Influenced by Billie Holiday as a Performer

Day is an R&B singer as well as an actor, and in an interview with PBS, she revealed she was interested in Holiday's music long before being cast in the film. Day's own stage name draws directly from "Lady Day," a nickname that Holiday's saxophonist Lester Young (Williams) gave to her. In school, one of Day's theater coaches suggested she study Holiday's voice, and she said doing so "changed my idea of what a great singer is, and I’m so grateful for that. She really helped me to own my own natural voice because for a long time, I did not like my voice." When asked what exactly drew her to Holiday's voice, Day stated, "It’s very raw, very emotional, very vulnerable and taboo."

For her performance, Day studied previous portrayals of Holiday by Diana Ross and Audra McDonald, infusing them into her own portrayal. Day performs all of Holiday's vocals in the film, capturing her lilting, husky-toned jazz style which alternates between playful and wistful, sometimes within the same song. What's especially interesting about Day's performance is that she doesn't have a clearly distinguished on-stage persona that differs from who she is in her regular life. Day's Holiday is just as real and grounded on stage as she is off, even when she is decked in sparkling gowns and her signature white gardenias in her hair. In one early scene, when Holiday invites fans into her dressing room to meet her, she smokes casually, asks them about their hometown, and maintains a playful sense of humor throughout, showing her personality in only a few exchanges. It is refreshing that the film doesn't fall into the overused trope of an artist's battle with stardom which is common in movies about musicians.

Andra Day's Billie Holiday is Quietly Subversive

In addition to her impressive vocal feats, Day captures a truly unique character in a performance that earned her an Oscar nomination in 2021. Day's Holiday brings courage and casual elegance to everything she does. She not only stands against racism in her songs but is openly bisexual at a time when the music industry at large did not accept this part of her identity. Against the odds of manipulative people in her inner circle — a series of abusive husbands, managers, and an undercover FBI agent (Rhodes) — Holiday continues to stand by her own artistry and choices.

Rather than being directly outspoken, Andra Day's Billie Holiday proves her resilience and takes the high road in a subtle way. Even when she is physically fragile towards the end of the film while dying of liver failure, Holiday still has her wry sense of humor. In the final scene, Holiday says to Anslinger from her hospital bed, "You think I'm gonna stop singing that song? Your grandkids will be singing 'Strange Fruit.' " Then, she hunches over in laughter, evidently in pain, but enjoying the moment nonetheless. This is such a moment of power, and it boils down to Holiday being herself. While The United States vs. Billie Holiday is not a perfect film, Day's emotionally complex performance gives it its heart.

