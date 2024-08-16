The Big Picture Lee Daniels' upcoming horror film, The Deliverance, is based on true events involving paranormal activity in Gary, Indiana.

The film features a star-studded cast including Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique, known for their chemistry and believability.

Despite initial hesitance due to the dark subject matter, Daniels found purpose in participating in The Deliverance.

Lee Daniels is known to tackle taboo subjects that will spark conversation. His 2008 drama Precious catapulted him to new heights, earning one of its stars, Mo’Nique, an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The film chronicled the disenfranchised life of an inner-city Black girl with two children, little education, and an abusive mother. Since then, he’s expanded his works with other buzz-worthy projects, including the five-season musical dramedy, Empire. His forthcoming horror film, The Deliverance, is sure to be the next project that has viewers talking.

The film centers on a family tormented by unexpected and unexplained evil after they move into a new home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The cast is star-studded, with Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique. Like Mo’Nique, Daniels also worked with Day on the Emmy-winning film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The chemistry between the cast makes the story even more believable.

The Deliverance will be released in select theaters on August 16, 2024, and will stream on Netflix beginning August 30. Ahead of the film’s release, Daniels spoke with Collider about why this based-on-a-true-story project was one he couldn’t ignore.

‘The Deliverance’ Is Based on True Events

The story is based on the alleged paranormal activity experienced by Latoya Ammons and her family in Gary. Indiana. After months of unexplainable instances, the family hired Father Michael Maginot to perform an exorcism, which led to three exorcisms — two in English and one in Latin. One exorcism was performed on Latoya. She claims the paranormal events stopped when she moved to Indianapolis. Daniels told Collider that he spoke with Ammons twice before filming began, but he opted to conduct his own research so that he wouldn’t be influenced too heavily by her personal accounts.

“I looked at the court documents, and then I just read and watched a lot of her interviews that she'd done, and the social worker’s [interviews] before doing my own take on it,” he explained. And there were a lot of Ammons' accounts that were available for him to dig into.

Whether Ammons and her family experienced these paranormal elements depends on who you ask.

Capt. Charles Austin, a 36-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, initially believed Ammons and her family concocted an elaborate tale for money, and to escape eviction. Court records show that Ammons' children had multiple unexcused absences. Per the IndyStar, he changed his tune after several visits to their home and interviews with witnesses. "I am a believer," he said in 2014.

Ammons and her mother knew they needed help after strange occurrences continued. They contacted local churches, but most didn't listen. Eventually, a priest intervened. But the family say it wasn't until they moved out of the home that the paranormal events ceased, all of which is explored in the film.

Lee Daniels Initially Did Not Want To Be Part of the Film

Because of the heavy subject matter, Daniels was admittedly hesitant to take on the project. Family and friends also warned him against it. But after some reflection, he says he found a purpose in participating in the movie. He was offered the film nearly 20 years ago.

“My mom — back in when the movie was offered to me during Pecious times — didn't want me to do it because she really didn't want those demons [to rub off on me],” he remembers. “She believes in it. I believe in it, too. [I believe] that I'm an open portal. She just didn't want that negativity coming towards me. But I think that we're in dark times right now, very dark times. And I think now more than ever, we need to find our higher power.”

'The Deliverance' Adds to the Reunion Between Old Friends On and Off-Screen

It's no secret that Daniels and his longtime pal Mo'Nique have had their ups and downs. Following their work together in Precious, the two had a major public falling out when Daniels was disappointed in Mo'Nique's refusal to promote the film internationally. The two didn't speak for years, and Mo'Nique aired her feelings on the public stage. Two years ago, they made peace, and the two make magic together in The Deliverance. Daniels says he and Mo'Nique have a natural banter that transcends the lens. She plays the fed-up social worker.

"We're both nuts. She's like my little sister," Daniels says fondly of Mo'Nique. "It got out of hand, and was too long. Life is too short. And part of finding my higher power was really learning to forgive. And also to say that I'm sorry. And I think that now that it's all done, that's part of the magic of the film."

Stream The Deliverance on Netflix in the U.S.

