The Big Picture Kate Winslet steps into the shoes of iconic war photographer Lee Miller, capturing the horrors of World War II for Vogue magazine.

The biopic Lee, directed by Ellen Kuras, shares Miller's incredible journey and bravery as she changes her life forever through photography.

The movie features a talented supporting cast, including Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg, and Josh O'Connor, showcasing Miller's impactful story.

Kate Winslet's next project will allow her to step into the shoes of Lee Miller, a model who enlisted as a photographer to capture the horrors of World War II for Vogue magazine. Total Film has shared a new image from Lee. The biopic directed by Ellen Kuras will share this incredible journey with the world, as the titular figure changes her life forever with her latest career choice. The legendary actress finds herself in the middle of the trenches in the new image. While holding her camera in her hands, the former model prepares to show the world what's happening in one of the most devastating events in history.

The real Lee Miller was born in 1907, and during her youth, she became a successful model in the United States and Europe. While she was in Paris, she picked up an interest in art photography, eventually becoming skilled with the camera. But World War II started and changed the lives of everyone on the continent. Miller knew she had to do something about it, which is why she enlisted as a photographer. The artist eventually captured the reality of the brave nurses who attempted to save soldiers' lives during the conflict. After the war, Miller went back to covering fashion and celebrities, but not without her fair share of Earth-shattering adventures.

Ellen Kuras directed Lee based on a screenplay written by Liz Hannah, John Collee and Marion Hume. The movie is also based on Antony Penrose's "The Lives of Lee Miller". The project held its world premiere during last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, but it will only make its way to the big screen in the United States later this year. Roadside Attraction and Vertical secured the distribution rights for Lee when it comes to the United States.

The Supporting Cast of 'Lee'

Lee will feature an incredibly talented supporting cast in order to tell the photographer's story. Marion Cotillard will portray Solange d'Ayen, one of the people at Vogue who was crucial to Miller's journey. Andy Samberg will step into the shoes of David Scherman, the person who helped Lee discover her love for photography and what she could do with her artistic gifts. And after starring in this year's Challengers, Josh O'Connor will be seen in Lee as Antony Penrose.

You can check out the new image from Lee above, before the movie premieres in theaters on September 27.