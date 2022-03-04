Actor Lee Jung-jae went from national icon to global stardom with the release and subsequent popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game. The survival drama series created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk took the world by storm, becoming the most-watched title on the streaming platform and, without a doubt, paving the way for future worldwide Korean smash hits. In Squid Game we know Lee as Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist we all learn to love for his big heart and gentle nature in spite of his flaws.

Viewers watched Gi-hun struggle his way through a series of life-or-death games, providing humor but also moments of heartrending emotion, and coming out of the experience – as anyone would – a changed man. Lee’s nuanced portrayal earned him this year's Screen Actors' Guild Award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, sharing his victory with Squid Game co-star Jung Ho-yeon — who was awarded the honor of Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok.

Ahead of Lee's SAG Awards win, Collider had the opportunity to speak with the actor by email regarding his journey as an actor, the research he did in order to portray Gi-hun, his projects outside of acting, his most emotional scene in Squid Game, and which of his other performances is most strikingly different from Gi-hun.

Collider: Everyone who has reached a point of fame and success in their lives has, like a superhero, an origin story. Your origin story began while you were working as a cashier in a café in Seoul. How do you look back on that moment now that you have gotten so far? Do you think your humble beginnings and journey could serve as inspiration for others?

LEE JUNG-JAE: I’d never thought of becoming an actor when I was young, but an unexpected opportunity appeared by chance. I worked hard. If you work hard, you will realize that an opportunity invites another opportunity. I think the current journey I am on is the new opportunity I was looking for.

Another turning point in your life was in the early 2000s when you pondered quitting your career in show business. However, you managed to recover from that period and come back stronger than ever. What do you think people could learn from your experience, from disillusionment to renewed motivation? Do you still think about how different your life would be if you had given up on acting then?

LEE: It’s a natural concern to have whenever one cannot see progress in one’s career. It may be quite frightening to think you’re in a slump, but when going through the slump I thought to myself that it was just a phase and that it would pass. Moreover, I am grateful to my friends who supported me and stayed by my side, and to the colleagues and fans who believed in me throughout my journey.

One thing Western audiences might not know about you is how multifaceted you are. On top of being an entrepreneur, you not only have starred in numerous titles since your television debut in the early 90s, but you also produce, direct, write. How would you describe your vision as a director and writer for those who only know your work as an actor?

LEE: I hadn’t known that I would write screenplays and that I would direct. It’s like how I accidentally became an actor. The opportunity presented itself and I worked hard. The [Hunt] screenplay took four years to complete and I even directed it. I have taken numerous courses which were very helpful and I feel like I can enjoy it more now. I am just waiting for the day I meet the audience with my writings and themes. We are preparing several items but, as expected, we are currently doing our best in the post-production of Hunt.

You have previously mentioned in other interviews that in order to play Seong Gi-hun, you went people-watching at night. What were the main things you got away from that experience? What other kinds of research did you do for this role?

LEE: In order to play Seong Gi-hun more realistically, I observed people walking down the street at night. I even looked back upon my memories of the past to bring out the feelings of being poor. I thought that the character of Seong Gi-hun had to be seen as a neighbor you can see on a daily basis. I wanted the audience to feel Seong Gi-hun as their own situation or as a real neighbor in that situation of fantasy survival. So, I wanted the audience to feel like ‘this violent game is real’, with a little humor in the mix.

The stakes for the characters in Squid Game are unbelievably high which results in some incredibly powerful moments and emotional scenes. Excluding the games themselves, Gi-hun had his fair share of moments of overflowing emotion, such as the conversation with Il-nam at the end of Episode 6, Sae-byeok’s death in Episode 8, and the aftermath of the final game with Sang-woo in the last episode. Which moment made you feel the most emotional?

LEE: The fact that I have to beat others in order to survive, even by deceiving them. This is survival, not sportsmanship. A very strong sense of guilt haunted me while filming, especially in Episode 6 with Il-nam and in Episode 9 with Sang-woo. These were terrifying scenes to film because I had to express what humans are willing to do to survive.

After everything he had been through, Gi-hun needed a change at the end of the season. He was a changed man after the games, hence why he decided to dye his hair red. Have you ever had a moment like that in your life? Wherein you made a spur-of-the-moment decision to change something in yourself?

LEE: Countless times I have promised to spend more time with my family and friends, but whenever I get into a new project, I always fail to do that since they are so appealing. However, this year, I really want to keep that promise.

Finally, for those who have only seen you in Squid Game and are curious to see more of you, which of your other works would you recommend people watch to know a completely different facet of you as an actor?

LEE: Every project I’ve done is precious, so it is not easy to select and recommend one. If you want to watch me play a character that’s the opposite of Gi-hun from Squid Game, who is friendly and affectionate, I recommend watching Deliver Us From Evil, where I play Ray. Ray has the appearance of a charismatic character, so you can see someone with a completely different personality from Gi-hun.

Lee is making his directorial debut with the movie Hunt which wrapped up filming last November. Squid Game is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The series was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

