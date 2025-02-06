Ever since the first Hallyu Wave (also known as the Korean Wave) introduced international audiences to the rich world of K-Dramas, K-Pop, and other pop culture titans, certain names have held enough star power to break through cultural barriers. These performers and their breakout roles achieved overnight success, and for the luckiest ones, their careers continued to flourish long afterward.

Compared to some of his peers and his approximately two decades in the industry, one of these names, Lee Min-ho, doesn’t have the longest resume. But as we've learned over the years, good things come to those who wait. Every new project Lee selects is a reason to be excited, and there's hardly any genre the 37-old Korean Wave veteran hasn’t mastered. Charismatic, engaging, subtle, and one of the few stars who can claim several breakout roles to his name instead of just one, here are Lee Min-ho's top 10 best dramas, ranked.

10 'The Great Doctor' or 'Faith'

Starring: Lee Min-ho, Kim Hee-sun, Yu Oh-seong

After his queen sustains a deadly injury, General Choi Young (Lee) of the Royal Guard travels across time from the Goryeo era to contemporary Korea in search of a doctor blessed by the heavens. Young absconds with plastic surgeon Yoo Eun-soo (Kim Hee-sun), who has zero interest in leaving her modern life but little choice in the matter. Once Eun-soo saves the queen’s life, she finds herself falling in love with Young and evading the various power-hungry political figures in the royal palace.

The Great Doctor aired in 2012 and wasn’t a critical success or a ratings smash. Nevertheless, the fantasy romance gave us General Choi Young, a sweeping male lead worthy of accolades. Sweet, earnest, intelligent, courageous, protective, and a killer (literally) warrior to boot, Young plays the more stern and silent type to Eun-soo’s vibrant jokester, and their pairing surpasses Faith’s weaknesses. In fact, Lee was nominated for the Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries at the 2012 SBS Drama Awards — not too shabby.

9 'Mackerel Run'

Starring: Lee Min-ho, Moon Chae-won, Kwon Se-in

This 2007 sitcom follows Cha Gong-chan (Lee), a soccer prodigy and a new transfer student to Myoung-mun High School. Prone to mischief, Gong-chan earns a poor reputation despite having a good heart and being handy in a fight — until the arrival of Min Yoon-seo (Moon Chae-won) upends Gong-chan’s life. Reinvigorated and refocused, the teen boy is determined to become a perfect student, stand up to school bullies, and win Yoon-seo’s heart.

Mackerel Run technically counts as Lee’s first leading role, but at the time, the moment was short-lived. According to a Star Diary interview with Lee, the series was abruptly canceled: “I started out thinking that it was going to be a 16-part series,” Lee said. “I was shooting the sixth episode when I found out that it was going to end at episode No. 8.” Mackeral Run might not be a life-changing watching experience, but it’s an adorable slice-of-life comedy and a fun vehicle for Lee, who easily handles slapstick humor timing.

8 'Personal Taste'

Starring: Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-ho, Kim Ji-seok

After suffering a shocking betrayal from her boyfriend, her best friend, Park Kae-in (Son Ye-jin) vows to avoid romance at all costs. A furniture designer with a pure heart and a quirky fashion sense, Kae-in agrees to let Jeon Jin-ho (Lee), an architect in dire need of a new project proposal, temporarily live with her in her refurbished traditional house. The situation isn’t scandalous in Kae-in’s mind — after witnessing Jin-ho’s interactions with other men, she mistakenly assumes he is gay. Jin-ho, a perfectionist as tidy and arch as his architecture sketches, accepts the misunderstanding and eventually softens toward the messy (in fashion, household upkeep, and emotions) Kae-in, taking her under his wing for the ultimate glow-up. And if they catch feelings along the way, who are they to argue with personal taste?

A product of its time with a concept just as dated, Personal Taste is still an utterly charming rom-com classic. Son Ye-jin, best known to worldwide audiences for her role in Crash Landing on You, makes for the perfect quirky female lead — Kae-in is an adorable ball of sunlight as well as sensitive and soft when the moment calls for it. Likewise, Lee’s Jin-ho is a perfectly privileged brat with a heart of gold, enough so that we can't wait for them to finally confess their feelings.

7 'When the Stars Gossip'

Starring: Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Jung-se

Space: the final frontier for romance. Despite seemingly paying millions to board a space station, gynecologist Gong Ryong (Lee) really has no desire to visit space. Recently fired from his job, his fiancée's father is forcing him to prove his worth via a pretty ludicrous secret mission involving sperm (it’s a long story). No one on the space station knows Ryong’s true purpose, and he’d prefer to keep it that way. But as his clashes with astronaut Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin) evolve into attraction, is Ryong willing to compromise his mission for true love?

Lee’s most recent project — which also happens to be the first K-Drama romance set in space — isn’t short on gasp-worthy drama, but When the Stars Gossip takes him back to a comedic realm Lee hasn’t always had ample opportunity to explore since his early days. Whether he’s shoving melting ice cream into his mouth or trying (and failing) to stitch a wound in zero gravity, Ryong is a delightful mess fumbling his way through life and love.