The story of one of history's most iconic photojournalists will soon be making its way to the big screen - Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have released the official trailer for Lee. The biopic film will star Kate Winslet as Lee Miller, a model who changes careers to become a World War II correspondent and war photographer - and becomes one of history's most well-known reporters in the process. Audiences willl be able to sample her life story later this year, as Roadside will release the film in U.S. theaters on Sept. 27.