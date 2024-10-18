Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man is picking up the pace as it races towards filming - and picking up the Pace. Lee Pace will star in the film, alongside star Glen Powell. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Pace will play a villain in the upcoming science fiction actioner.

Pace's casting comes on the heels of the news yesterday that Josh Brolin will star as the film's villain. It will be the second time the two actors have portrayed a villainous duo on-screen; Pace played the azure-hued space tyrant Ronan the Accuser in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, and answered to Brolin's Thanos. Pace currently stars on Apple TV+'s Foundation, which has been renewed for a third season. Character details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but the main villain of the book is Dan Killian, the executive producer of the sadistic game show of the title. Also starring in the film are Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Daniel Ezra (All-American), and Karl Glusman (The Bikeriders). It is set to be released in theaters by Paramount on November 21, 2025.

What Is 'The Running Man' About?

Based on a 1982 novel by Stephen King (writing under the alias Richard Bachman), The Running Man takes place in a dystopian near-future America, where the impoverished populace is placated by violent game shows and reality TV. Ben Richards, a desperate man with a sick daughter, signs up to appear on The Running Man, a game show in which contestants are hunted by a team of mercenaries and the general public across the country. The longer he survives, the more money he earns - and if he survives for a month, the hunt is called off and he wins a massive cash prize. Of course, he soon discovers that this is a game with no winners. The book was previously adapted into a film in 1987; the extremely loose adaptation starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, and was considerably more outlandish than the bleak, grounded book. Wright's adaptation is said to be more faithful to the source material than its predecessor.

In addition to directing The Running Man, Wright will also co-write the script with Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street). Wright will also produce with Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and frequent Wright collaborator Nira Park. It is set to film in London early next year.

The Running Man is filming next year, and will be released on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.