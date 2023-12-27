The South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for playing a supporting role in the Oscar-winning 2019 film Parasite, has died by suspected suicide, according to CNN and local news agencies. Lee was 48 at the time of his death. Lee was found in his car on Wednesday morning, after his manager filed a missing persons report. A funeral for the actor will be held “quietly,” with only family members and friends in attendance, his management said in a statement, according to South Korean news outlet Yonhap. “Actor Lee Sun-kyun passed away today. There is no way to contain the sorrow and devastated feelings. Please refrain from spreading false information based on speculation or assumptions,” the statement read. The police said that his family did not want an autopsy to be conducted.

At the time of his death, the actor was being investigated for alleged drug use. The police claimed to have taken measures to maintain Lee’s privacy during an ongoing drug-related investigation. He was first questioned by the authorities in October, and was most recently summoned for another round of interrogation on December 23. He was held in custody for 19 hours before being released the next day. Lee never tested positive for drugs throughout the course of the inquiries, the police said.

The actor reportedly claimed that he was tricked into using drugs and then blackmailed by a person, against whom he subsequently filed a lawsuit. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Lee had reportedly offered to undergo a polygraph test on December 26, and had also requested the authorities to also put the two other suspects through a similar test.

Lee Sun-kyun Appeared in an Eclectic Slate of Projects in His Career

Image via CJ Entertainment

An acclaimed actor who’d been working consistently in high-profile projects on the stage and screen for over a decade, Lee is best known for playing the patriarch of the rich Park family in director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The film made history at the 2020 Oscars, winning in four categories, including Best Picture. Parasite also became the first Korean film to win a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and remains the highest-grossing Korean film of all time. The film’s cast, including Lee, won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture. Lee earned an International Emmy nomination for his lead performance in director Kim Jee-woon’s Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain, and also starred in the acclaimed neo-noir hit A Hard Day. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help. You can find resources and 24/7 support by calling 988 or visiting Lifeline.