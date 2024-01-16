The Big Picture Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun's death was tragic and shocking, highlighting the consequences of South Korea's conservative stance on drug use.

Lee Sun-kyun had a successful and versatile career in film and TV, earning recognition both locally and internationally.

In the film Sleep, Lee delivers a reliable and fantastic performance, bringing depth and thematic subtext to his character.

As 2023 came to a close, the world was shocked by a devastating loss — at the age of 48, Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car, apparently from suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. While audiences worldwide knew him for his vivacious turn as the rich dad, Mr. Park, in the Best Picture winner, for the last few months of his life, he had been hounded by the Korean police and press for alleged cannabis consumption and possession. Conservatism in South Korea means that society and law still heavily chastize recreational drug use, and the media frenzy was enough to end his career, especially for an actor with a "family man" image. Parasite director Bong Joon-ho has called for an investigation into the suspicious circumstances and police malpractices surrounding Lee's death and reforms to Korean laws. Not only did Bong direct Lee in Parasite, he also recommended him for a starring role in his protégé Jason Yu's debut comedy-horror film Sleep, which was well-received by attendees at the Cannes Film Festival and Bong himself.

Who Is Lee Sun-kyun?

But let's not let the last few months of tabloid-sensationalized scandal cloud the first 47 years of Lee's life, which comprised a solid, prolific career full of memorable roles in film and TV. Lee started his career after graduating from the inaugural class of the Korean National University of Arts' drama school. He began finding work in 2000 in film, TV, and theater and eventually landed prominent roles in popular shows like Coffee Prince. But just as his stardom was rising, he took a hard pivot to arthouse cinema, starring in multiple films by internationally acclaimed auteur and festival regular Hong Sang-soo.

By the time he returned to commercial films and TV, he had fully cemented his stardom, starring in mega hits like My Mister and, of course, Parasite. Throughout his career, he varied his screen image from bankable romantic lead to arthouse favorite and hard-boiled cop, gaining recognition from critics and audiences alike, local and abroad. He had won or been nominated for two of the three most prestigious awards in Korean entertainment and was even nominated for an International Emmy in 2022, for the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

What Is Jason Yu's 'Sleep' About?

Directed by Bong Joon-ho's former assistant director Jason Yu, Sleep is a comedy-horror that debuted to enthusiastic reviews at the International Critics' Week of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Lee plays one of the two main characters Hyun-su, a struggling actor and devoted husband to Soo-jin (Train to Busan's Jung Yu-mi). Just when the newlyweds are expecting a baby, Hyun-su begins exhibiting weird and eventually violent behavior in his sleep, so Soo-jin resorts to increasingly extreme methods to save her husband and family. Hong Sang-soo veterans, Lee and Jung reunite after starring together as an onscreen couple in 2010's Oki's Movie, and 2013's Our Sunhee.

Sleep is an expectedly well-oiled genre film from the now-mature Korean film industry, relentlessly entertaining and off-the-walls zany especially by Hollywood standards, if not a bit stifled in its perfectionism. Bong Joon-ho has called it "the most unique horror film and smartest debut film I have seen in the past ten years." Just like with Bong's films, Sleep travels undefinably between genres, from black comedy to ominous, violent horror. Yu himself has admitted the influence, saying "while filming Sleep, I found myself unconsciously and consciously trying hard to imitate Director Bong on the set of Okja." Sleep eventually reveals itself to be a treatise on the deception required to sustain a marriage, after it has put Hyun-su and Soo-jin through the wringer of an intense test of life and death. Released in South Korea on September 6, 2023, it ended up as the country's tenth highest-grossing domestic film of 2023 and will come to theaters stateside via distributor Magnolia Pictures in 2024.

Lee Sun-kyun is Reliably Great in 'Sleep'

Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) talk, concerned, at a doctor’s office in Sleep.

What unlocks Sleep and elevates it to the next level is the pair of lead performances. An industry veteran by the time of his death, Lee is reliably fantastic in the film, in the sense that he has the less showy role than the wife losing her mind (proven to be award-winning for Jung), but grounds the film with his likable presence. Jung's louder performance works because she has Lee's solid ground of quiet reactions to build on. Of course, Lee gets his crazy moments when sleepwalking as well. Like other fine actors in Asian cinema, he is fiercely committed to exaggerated physicality, literally throwing his body around with mechanical precision. Sleep is the kind of movie in which every emotion is exposed on its sleeve with zero interest in subtlety; Lee delivers exactly what is required, but he is also able to deepen his character and the story with just one look during exchanges between other characters. Even though he plays a struggling actor unlike his real self, the shifts he performs in the finale are a meta celebration of him as an actor and his talents.

What truly elevates his performance, though, is how it plays into the thematic subtext of the film. Sleep depicts a modernized nuclear family in which the woman is the breadwinner and masculinity is softened — Hyun-su literally ducks behind his wife when embarrassed. But when Soo-jin gradually loses her mind, the film ultimately reaffirms the patriarchy as the reasonable, responsible rock of the family, and Sleep relies on Lee's performance to deliver this ideology. Lee can be a perfect, cute dreamboat when following his wife's orders, but just by lowering his voice a few notches, he can easily transform into an imposing, masculine threat. The reason he works as a monster in this horror film is because the audience knows even the gentlest, most respectful husband can be the greatest threat to his wife when left together in a house, and Sleep and Lee tap right into that fear. The scariest moments of this horror film do not feature any possessed monsters wreaking havoc, but when the wife sees the husband quiet, alone, in a mood, and Lee doesn't need to lift a finger to achieve that. Lee is the reason Sleep's horror works.

Regardless of who you think is responsible for Lee's death, it is an undeniable tragedy. The world lost an amazing talent, a courageous actor, and a beloved member of the Korean entertainment industry. Lee will be remembered for many things, but if one needs to revisit him as a brilliant actor who serves his art well, you can look no further than Sleep.

Sleep will be released in the U.S. later this year.