The Big Picture Lee is a gripping tribute to real-life photographer Lee Miller, who bravely documented the horrors of WWII.

Kate Winslet shines as Lee, a woman defiantly venturing into enemy territory armed with her camera.

Dive into the depths of Lee's trauma and humanity as she confronts the haunting events of WWII.

When World War II broke out, it changed the world, and the world has watched numerous retellings of the horrific events since. Roadside Attractions and Vertical will release Lee, the biopic of the real-life photographer Lee Miller, in U.S. theaters on September 27, 2024. Ahead of the arrival of the film's premiere, an official trailer has been released starring the Oscar-winning actress, Kate Winslet, in the title role.

The trailer kicks off with Winslet's Lee tossed into a gunfire battle. Armed with only her camera, Lee seeks cover amidst the chaos of yelling soldiers and incessant gunfire. Cutting away from the battle, Lee soon realizes that the Nazis aren't the only force she'd have to overcome here. When someone suggests a battlefield is no place for women, she strongly disagrees and ventures into the very depths of enemy territory nonetheless. There are scenes of Lee's life before the world decided to tear itself to pieces, and soon we discover that Lee is a woman with her own secrets, which she'd very much like to keep that way. However, her determination drives her to the deepest recesses of the enemy's lair, and there she is forced to confront her traumas and humanity in a way she'd never seen before.

Winslet is undoubtedly a gifted actress, starring in roles that have the most fascinating of characters. She dazzled recently in The Regime as an autocrat, and now she emerges on the other side of the power divide as a photographer, pointing a light at the misdeeds of another autocrat. Lee Miller is a tribute to an important figure in World War II history. Per the film's official plot synopsis, Lee follows "the story of photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II." Miller famously took a photograph of herself in Hitler's bathtub on the same day he took his own life. Her photos would go on to document some of the most haunting and horrific events of the war.

'Lee' Is a Story Worth Telling

Besides Winslet in the title role, the biopic's supporting cast is quite noteworthy as well. The actress is joined by Marion Cotillard as Solange d'Ayen, Miller's longtime friend and the editor for French Vogue Magazine, Andrea Riseborough as the editor at British Vogue Magazine, Audrey Withers, and Josh O'Connor as a young British journalist and photographer Antony Penrose who interviews an older Lee Miller. Andy Samberg and Alexander Skarsgård star as the Jewish New York journalist David Scherman and Miller's artist lover Roland Penrose respectively. Lee is directed by award-winning cinematographer Ellen Kuras and marks her feature directorial debut.

The biopic is a passion project for Winslet, and she explains why she chose this particular story to tell. "Lee was a woman who lived her life on her terms and she paid a horrific emotional price for all of it,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I wanted to tell the story of a flawed middle-aged woman who went to war and documented it.”

Lee arrives in U.S. theaters on September 27, 2024. Watch the trailer above and stay tuned at Collider for more.