When Legacies began 3 years ago, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals fans had a laundry list of faces we’d love to see at one time or another back in Mystic Falls. And while we have seen a handful of guest stars make appearances, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Steven McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert, Chris Wood as Kai Parker, Riley Voelkel as Freya Mikaelson. As was also just announced that we will soon be seeing Claire Holt as Rebekah Mikaelson back on our screens.

While most of the main players have basically sworn to never appear in the TVD Universe again (Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, Joseph Morgan, Phoebe Tonkin, and Dan Gilles) there are a handful of characters that were set up in their series finales to still have links to the world, and a couple of actors who have expressed interest in returning at some point. So, here’s our list of truly possible visitors that we would love to see pop back into Mystic Falls sometime soon.

Marcel Girard (Charles Michael Davis)

First and foremost, after how The Originals finale hinted at Marcel’s future and his desire to be there for Hope, it feels like we should have seen or heard from him before now. But, all could definitely be forgiven if he popped up sometime in the next season or two (cross your fingers for another season renewal!). Especially with how things are progressing for Hope. His presence would be particularly welcome later this season or early in the next, especially with Hope going through some serious changes after the ending of Legacies Season 4, Episode 3, “We All Knew This Day Was Coming.” Marcel, being outside the Mikaelson bloodline, but an adopted part of the family, has a unique perspective on the family legacy and could give Hope incredible guidance as she embraces a major change in her life.

Abby Bennett Wilson (Persia White)

There is a lot of fan interest in trying to bring Bonnie Bennett back, but Kat Graham has been pretty clear that she’s not open to the idea. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t see a bit more of her mother, right? We know that Abby Bennett Wilson is undead and well in the world, and what better way for Hope to make the same adjustment than with an experienced former witch at her side. While we don’t really know how Hope’s big step to full tribrid will play out, one option is that she could lose access to her magic, as happens with most witches when they turn into a vampire (with the exception of the heretics, of course, but that’s a whole other story). If she does, it can’t hurt to have someone around who lost their magic to vampirism and knows the way through such a difficult time.

Kol Mikaelson (Nathaniel Buzolic)

There aren’t a lot of Mikaelsons left in the world, with Esther, Mikael, Klaus, Elijah, and Finn all having moved on from this plane of existence, but the few that are left are Hope’s family, and they really should be playing a bigger role in her life than what we’ve seen so far. One of the surviving Mikaelsons, Kol, would definitely be a good time if he came back into the fold, as he's the most fun of the Mikaelson siblings. He’s always up for a little chaos, and, thanks to his relationship with Davina, he’s also a sweepingly romantic character too. If he and his lady were to come for a visit, it would bring the best of both worlds. A very powerful witch and a really fun Mikaelson. Hope could probably use some family time right now, so, the more the merrier!

Davina Claire (Danielle Campbell)

There could not be a list of potential guest stars without including Ms. Davina Claire. This character has been through the wringer courtesy of Klaus Mikaelson, but, thanks to some nurturing from others, has come out the other side. We like to believe that she and Kol are leading a pretty happy life now somewhere, but I think she could provide an invaluable perspective to the kids at the Salvatore School. Not only does she know what it's like to be a young supernatural, but she also knows what it’s like to die, come back from the other side, and adjust to life back in the natural world. All that experience could lead to some truly remarkable conversations with the young people at the Salvatore School. Not to mention how cool it would be to see her back in action again. Davina was always a powerhouse, and no amount of time could ever diminish her power.

Vincent Griffith (Yusuf Gatewood)

In case you forgot that Vincent has actually been mentioned once in Legacies already, he is the family friend that Hope was sending Landon to when he had to leave the Salvatore School in Season 1. As a skilled witch, Vincent could probably be of some help to the Salvatore School as a teacher or mentor, if nothing else. Especially with the departure of Emma, an adult witch presence would be great to have at the school. If Davina and Freya are still busy living their lives, Vincent would be a fantastic option. He definitely knows his stuff and could be a valuable asset to the school, even if it were for only a brief period. Plus, it would be nice to see what he’s been up to since The Originals ended.

Keelin (Christina Moses)

Freya has made her way to the school twice now, so, naturally, Keelin should come with her next time, right? Maybe bring baby Nik along? Before Legacies is over, it would be lovely to see all the remaining Mikaelson family reunited, including Freya’s new family. Plus, Keelin, as a werewolf, could bring a much-needed adult perspective to the werewolf faction. Even if it was for a short time, there’s a lot of great influence Keelin could have on the young werewolves. Seeing her life now, realizing that werewolves have a unique place in the supernatural spectrum, and getting advice from someone who’s been through just about everything, Keelin could be a valuable resource for these teens.

Caroline Forbes (Candice King)

Last, but most certainly never least, is the lady herself, Caroline Forbes. When fans first heard that Legacies was going to be set in Mystic Falls and centered around Alaric Saltzman, Hope Mikaelson, and Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, we all believed that an appearance from the twins’ mother was probably coming soon. While we’ve gotten tons of references, watched as Alaric has talked to her on the phone, and, just last season, heard her voice as she reads a letter, we have not seen Caroline Forbes make an appearance just yet. Candice King has had a busy personal life post-Vampire Diaries, along with some professional stuff, too, but hopefully, that won’t keep her away from Legacies forever. It seems like all of these mentions and almost close encounters with Caroline are leading to her eventual presence on the show, whether it be for a guest spot, a multi-episode arc, or a season. This is probably the guest star fans are most anxious to see come to fruition.

