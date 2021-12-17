An original cast member who has been a part of the hit CW series Legacies is saying goodbye to The Vampire Diaries universe. Kaylee Bryant, who has portrayed Josie Saltzman since the series debuted four seasons ago, will depart the show, according to TVLine.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in a social media post announcing her departure. Executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews also issued a heartfelt statement wishing Bryant success in future projects.

“While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success,” Plec and Matthews said, adding, “We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Saltzman in it.”

For four seasons, Bryant portrayed Josie Saltzman, twin sister of Lizzie and a student at the Salvatore School who is also a witch. Halfway through the fourth season, Josie is set to leave Salvatore School, which will serve as Bryant’s exit from the series. Josie, like most of the series’ leading characters, was first introduced in The Vampire Diaries, the series that Legacies spun off from.

Bryant’s exit from the series will give her time to pursue other projects. According to Deadline, Bryant has been cast to star opposite Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames in The Locksmith, a thriller about a thief who tries to reintegrate himself into society, only for an unexpected disappearance to throw his life back into a tailspin. The film is currently in production in New Mexico. Although Bryant has exited the series, Legacies has brought in a new character with Zane Phillips, who joined the cast for Season 4 as Ben. The series airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Check out Bryant's farewell post below:

