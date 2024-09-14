The concept of the sequel has always been one of the most essential and ubiquitous in cinema. Especially nowadays, films that introduce audiences to expansive worlds with the potential for new stories, new characters, and new experiences tend to get sequels. Legacy sequels, in particular, are very common in the modern Hollywood-dominated film landscape. These movies revive old franchises after many years of dormancy, usually reflecting on the legacies that those classics left behind.

Multiple famous franchises have been home to legacy sequels in recent times, from massive multimedia juggernauts like Star Trek to relatively smaller projects from the indie scene like Mad Max. On special occasions, these legacy sequels make more money at the U.S. box office (after adjusting for inflation) than their predecessor, which is an achievement that shouldn't be taken lightly. Coming from different genres and starring movie stars and newcomers alike, these legacy sequels prove their respective franchises are genuine winners.

The Original: 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979) — $353,285,319

Image via Paramount Pictures

The creative brainchild of Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek originated as a super popular and highly influential sci-fi TV show in 1966. In 1979, the series received its first feature film: Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Since then, the sensation hasn't stopped, as the franchise now has a whopping 13 movies under its belt — including the 2009 reboot/sequel Star Trek, where a brash young man leads a starship against a vengeful alien from the future.

The original Star Trek picture did phenomenally well, but the magic of J.J. Abrams was clearly enough to carry his version of the story a bit further up. 2009's Star Trek made $17,158,633 more than The Motion Picture (adjusting for inflation) and sparked a new trilogy set in a continuity parallel to the original show's. Though most fans would agree that Abrams's tenure in the USS Enterprise never quite reached the height of the original movies, it at least definitely did so financially.

Image via MGM

1994's Clerks remains one of the best and most influential indie movies of the '90s. Its sequel came a whopping 12 years later: Clerks II, where a calamity at Dante and Randal's shops sends them looking for new horizons before immediately settling for the fast food empire Mooby's. It was always going to be hard living up to the original, but Kevin Smith proved that he still had that Clerks spark in him by delivering a movie as funny and punk as its predecessor.

Clerks only made a little over $8 million domestically (adjusting for inflation), though those numbers haven't prevented it from growing as a cult classic as the years have passed. Its sequel surpassed it by $31,701,393 million, showing that fans were as eager as anyone could have hoped to see more of this world and its characters.

8 'The Color of Money' (1986) — $150,839,851

Image via Touchstone Pictures

The prospect of Martin Scorsese, perhaps the greatest living filmmaker, making a legacy sequel may sound wild, but that's precisely what he did in 1986. The Color of Money is a sequel to 1961's The Hustler. It sees the return of the iconic Paul Newman as master pool player Fast Eddie Felson, this time teaching a cocky but immensely talented protégé the ropes of pool hustling.

Best remembered as the film that finally gave Paul Newman his long-overdue Oscar — one of the most notorious Best Actor wins in Academy history — The Color of Money is one of Scorsese's most underappreciated works. Newman and Tom Cruise are phenomenal, the directing is full of life and energy, and the film justifies its existence better than 99% of legacy sequels these days. This winning formula was enough for it to make $70,824,815 more than The Hustler at the domestic box office.

7 'Bad Boys for Life' (2020) — $240,046,237

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Fans weren't all that shocked when Bad Boys: Ride or Die came out. But when Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the series, came out in 2020, 17 years after the previous outing, audiences were certainly surprised. In it, Mike and Marcus must face off against a pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their beloved Miami.

Despite no one expecting a new sequel to 1995's most iconic buddy cop film, audiences clearly responded quite well. The evidence lies in the $77,361,387 that Bad Boys for Life made over Bad Boys, proving that viewers were still craving this kind of action flick. It may not be the best Bad Boys movie, but it was a commendable return to form that viewers around the U.S. loved. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are at the top of their game, the action is thrilling, and the story is engaging; what more can audiences want?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Animation wouldn't be where it is today were it not for Pixar's Toy Story, the film that gave birth to CG animation. Four years after its release, it received an acclaimed sequel, but fans had to wait a whopping eleven years for a new installment. Packed with nostalgia and sentiment, Toy Story 3 sees the toys mistakenly delivered to a daycare center instead of the attic before Andy leaves for college. So, it's up to Woody to return the gang home.

Toy Story is such a popular series with audiences, and the concept of legacy sequels was so relatively recent in 2010 (certainly not coming with the fatigue that it sometimes does today) that Toy Story 3 was a huge hit at the box office. It made $92,681,330 more than the original, becoming one of Disney's highest-grossing films and showing that creativity, originality, and passion could still very much be found in these special kinds of sequels.

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Though Disney's original 1982 sci-fi adventure Tron (stylized as TRON) was a revolutionary movie in terms of visuals, it was only a moderate success at the box office. Such was also the case with its somewhat underrated legacy sequel, 2010's TRON: Legacy, which sees the son of a virtual world designer setting out on an adventure to find his missing father. In the process, he ends up inside his dad's corrupted creation.

Visually striking and with a magnificent score by Daft Punk that's arguably even better than the film itself), TRON: Legacy drove enough rears to theater seats to make an impressive $136,104,679 more than TRON at the American box office. Some may say that it favors style over substance a bit too much, but when the style is so eye-catching and exquisitely fun, who cares? TRON: Legacy embraces its nature, which is one of its biggest strengths.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Warner Bros.

George Miller's unhinged 1979 dystopian extravaganza Mad Max was the little Australian indie that could, making several times its measly $200,000 budget. What no one expected it to do was start a successful sci-fi action franchise, but that's just what it did. Fans thought Mad Max's story ended in 1985 with the third installment, Beyond Thunderdome. Thirty years later, though, Miller came back bigger, louder, and more unrestrained than ever with Mad Max: Fury Road, where a rebellious warrior woman sides with the titular drifter to free a group of female prisoners from a tyrant.

Mad Max: Fury Road was a surprise hit with audiences worldwide, making $161,386,215 more than the original. It's a wildly creative, non-stop, action-packed ride through a post-apocalyptic desert that displays the most delightfully nonsensical parts of Miller's imagination, and audiences clearly responded to that. Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most acclaimed action movies of the 2010s, and it has the box office to back up its popularity.

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the most recent and notorious cases of an unexpected legacy sequel making an astonishing amount of money at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is undoubtedly a perfect 2020s movie. Set thirty years after the events of Top Gun, it involves Maverick confronting his past while training a group of young Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission, including the son of his deceased best friend, Goose.

Top Gun: Maverick is packed with magnetic actors, nail-biting action scenes, and irresistibly charming creativity. It also works as a clever meta-reflection on action movie stars and the current blockbuster landscape, which couldn't have been delivered through a better vehicle than Tom Cruise. As a result, this shockingly high-quality sequel to a not-particularly-great '80s cult classic managed to surpass its predecessor by an admirable $221,224,433 domestically.