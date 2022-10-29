She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the latest Disney+ series from Marvel burning up the streaming platform. It stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, whose blood recently mixed with her cousin Bruce Banner’s, leaving her with a green, 6’7 muscular frame and Hulk-like powers.

RELATED: All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat

The series shows Jennifer as she adjusts to occasional superhero antics, but ultimately, she prefers to keep her previous occupation as a lawyer. Since having superpowers would unfairly sway a jury in her favor, she transfers her practice to a prestigious firm where she’ll work exclusively in their Superhuman Law Division. Season one saw her represent the likes of Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) and defend against Titania (Jameela Jamil). There’s plenty of room to explore many more of Marvel’s most infamous lawsuits in season two and beyond.

She-Hulk Defends Howard the Duck?

In the comics, Howard the Duck attracts attention from the law when a narrow escape from hunters leads to a bystander inadvertently getting shot. Howard is a grumpy anthropomorphic duck from outer space but doesn't have superpowers. The legal system, however, unfairly judges him by the standards of the Superhuman Registration Act, and Jennifer, understanding how it feels to be judged for being different, swoops in to exonerate him and ensure he can remain as an American citizen.

RELATED: 'What If...?' Seasons 2 & 3 About To Get Wackier

Howard the Duck has made several cameo appearances in the MCU, voiced by Seth Green. Fans first spotted Howard in Guardians of the Galaxy as a living exhibit in the Collector’s museum on Knowhere. An explosion sets him free, and he enjoys a drink with the Collector and Cosmo the Spacedog. He reappeared in Vol. 2 and again in Avengers: Endgame and is confirmed to have survived the Blip. Versions of Howard also appeared in the series What If…?; in one episode, he ends up marrying Darcy Lewis. The MCU seems determined to make him a thing, and She-Hulk’s comedic, meta tone seems a perfect platform for him.

She-Hulk Seeks Reparations

Image via Disney Parks

Speaking of the Blip, the comics briefly mention precedent-setting Thanos v. The Universe, otherwise known as The Infinity Gauntlet Case. While the comics used it to establish that nobody who dies in a comic book has to stay dead, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law could easily turn it into a reparations case against Thanos (or whatever remains of his estate, at least) for the pain and suffering caused by the Blip.

RELATED: MCU Villains Who Deserve A Solo Story

The MCU is begging for someone to finally address the Blip properly. Aside from losing five years, half of humanity would have reappeared to find their property and assets redistributed, to say nothing of the grief and emotional suffering felt by those who remained. Furthermore, this type of lawsuit leaves room for plenty of those classic She-Hulk cameos its audience has come to love and expect.

A Sense of Doom

One of Jennifer Walters’ most famous cases sought political asylum for Victor Von Doom’s son, Kristoff, when he defected from Latveria. Kristoff is the adoptive son of Doom, the biological son of Nathaniel Richards (therefore half-brother of Reed Richards), and a direct ancestor of Kang the Conqueror.

RELATED: Who Could Play Doom?

Doom hasn’t appeared in the MCU yet, so She-Hulk: Attorney At Law could do the heavy lifting of establishing his storyline just as Loki did for Kang the Conqueror. Furthermore, immigration issues have already been addressed in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with the Flag Smashers. There’s lots of opportunity for the MCU to continue digging into similar post-Blip tensions.

No Laughing Matter for Jennifer Walters

Image via Disney+

Jonathan Powers, aka The Jester, was a petty criminal, street-level thief, and occasional member of Daredevil’s rogues’ gallery until he retired. Despite his retirement, he was still detained by a federal agent, even though he was completely innocent at the time.

This case allowed Jennifer to prove her ethics and professionalism; she refused to condemn Jester for his criminal past and convinced the jury that people could and should not be judged for their thoughts. Jen broke down the barriers between heroes and villains, insisting that the law should treat them equally. The existence of the multiverse opens up the possibility of thought crime, future crime, and crimes by variants from branching timelines. And if the case brings Matt Murdock out of hiding again, all the better.

Professor X's Last Will & Testament

The Mutant Registration Act discriminates against mutants, and Jennifer Walters has argued against it in front of the Supreme Court. Similarly, in Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It," Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) shows up to defend costume designer Luke Jacobson and to prevent him from being compelled to share his client list, arguing that superheroes have a right to anonymity and that the Sokovia Accords had been repealed.

Introduced in Captain America: Civil War, the Sokovia Accords stipulated that the Avengers could only operate under the oversight of a UN panel. She-Hulk seems to confirm that they would have acted like a Superhuman Registration Act, applying not only to mutants or the Avengers but to superheroes as a whole. The MCU has thus far struggled to introduce mutants, but Jennifer could plausibly break the ice by defending one. There’s also some precedent for She-Hulk doing wills and estate work for Professor X, during which she reveals the existence of Matthew Malloy, a powerful mutant previously unknown to the X-Men.

Blake Tower Needs Help

Image via Netflix

One of Jennifer’s most interesting cases in the comics was one brought to her by Blake Tower (portrayed by Stephen Rider in Daredevil and Luke Cage). Tower, the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York known for helping Matt Murdock and Luke Cage, approaches her with a client named DaCosta, who has been accused of murder but has been dead for the last eight years. She discovers that a villain named Black Talon brought DaCosta back to life and kept him under strict mind control.

RELATED: Reasons To Watch Daredevil Now

Bringing Blake Tower into the She-Hulk series would allow crossovers with Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and possibly even Kingpin (recently played by Vincent D’Onofrio in Hawkeye). This would be a compelling way to ensure the MCU series are interconnected and to keep tabs on any number of Marvel’s many heroes and villains.

She-Hulk v. The Hex

Image via Disney+

In one of She-Hulk’s notorious cases, a group of heroes and villains are named in a suit known as The Blue File, and they’ve been charged with the disappearance of a whole town.

If this sounds familiar, look no further than WandaVision, where Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) indeed made the town of Westview and its residents disappear in a fit of grief, trapping everyone in a hex to re-enact an idyllic suburban existence for herself and her true love, Vision. It’s easy to guess why these residents would be disgruntled, not only with Scarlet Witch but also with S.W.O.R.D.’s response. And with a spin-off series featuring Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos), there’s plenty of potential for a very big court date.

A J. Jonah Jameson Love Connection

One of She-Hulk’s most infamous clients in the comics is, of course, Spider-Man, but since Marvel and Sony tangle over the rights of that character, it’s safe to assume that’s an impossibility for now. However, in that case, J. Jonah Jameson was accused of defamation. The Daily Bugle’s ire could turn toward any other menace or masked vigilante in the MCU.

RELATED: The Sony-Marvel Deal

Furthermore, Jameson’s son, John Jonah Jameson III, becomes a love interest for She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has taken a page from Ally McBeal and highlighted the dating woes of their 30-something workaholic protagonist, whether Hulked out or human. Jen hasn’t had much success, and since John is also Man-Wolf, there’s potential for some fun action. In either case, Marvel fans would welcome J.K. Simmons again in his iconic role, in his iconic role and putting Jameson in the hot seat is sure to be a good time.

She-Hulk and A Very Old Steve Rogers

She-Hulk has defended an elderly Steve Rogers in court against a wrongful death suit. It’s unlikely that Disney+ would pull Chris Evans back even for a small cameo, though stranger things have happened; this type of civil suit could hit any superhero at any time, leaving the door open to introduce any character the MCU deems fit.

Though the MCU has touched on bystander casualties and collateral damage before, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is a great venue for exploring these themes more thoroughly and perhaps even getting to know some of the victims. It certainly allows pre-Disney+ series characters to be welcomed into the official timeline.

Saving Clint Barton

In the comics, the first time Jennifer confronts the TVA is when she travels back in time to warn Clint Barton of his death. Arrested by the Time Variance Authority for trying to mess with the timeline and threatened with deletion, Jennifer defends herself and is established as important enough to affect the space-time continuum.

The TVA had a strong presence in the popular Disney+ series Loki, and Marvel fans would be happy to see Tom Hiddleston wherever he turns up. Season two of Loki has already wrapped filming, and though there’s no official date set for its premiere, spring 2023 seems the earliest it could appear. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw returning as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, the TVA aspect seems to have all kinds of crossover potential, and that’s where things get interesting.

KEEP READING: 'Loki' Season 2: D23 Trailer Delivers an Expanding Multiverse & Dangerous Time Dilemmas