Legal dramas have been around for decades, and they’re the type of show everyone loves to watch. Fast-paced, intriguing, and often covering every side of the equation, from the investigation to the charges and the court proceedings, they’ll usually dive into the personal lives of the main characters, too.

The best legal dramas have become iconic and inspired many other series that came after. Each one adds its own flavor to the mix with doses of comedy in some cases and unique twists. Many actors got their start on some of the top legal dramas as well.

10 ‘Your Honor’ (2020-2023)

Created by Peter Moffat

After impressing in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston moved on to another compelling drama in Your Honor about Michael Desiato (Cranston) a respected Judge in a sticky predicament when his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) kills another teen in an accidental hit-and-run. The situation gets complicated when he discovers that the deceased teen was the son of a mob kingpin.

Airing for just two seasons and adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor, one of the best legal dramas on Netflix right now, received mixed reviews. But many suspect that the series will become a cult classic as more critics and fans, alike, have the chance to watch and recognize its brilliance. Collider’s review of Your Honor praises the performances and notes that while there are admitted plot holes, it’s still “pulpy Sunday night entertainment.”

9 ‘Perry Mason’ (1957-1966)

Created by Paisano Productions

While Perry Mason was remade in 2020 with Matthew Rhys as the title character, and the series was revived in 1973, it’s the original that is looked upon as one of the best legal dramas. The title character, originally portrayed by Raymond Burr, is a criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles. Many of the stories in the series are based on detective fiction stories written by Erle Stanley Gardner.

As one of the longest-running and most successful legal dramas, the primary focus is on Mason defending his wrongfully accused clients. He works alongside his secretary and a private investigator to help prove his client’s innocence, using his signature, distinguished style to argue his cases. Touching on the initial meeting and introduction of the case then moving into the courtroom scene, the episodes are formulaic. But each one offers an exciting new twist.

8 ‘Matlock’ (1986-1995)

Created by Dean Hargrove

One of the preeminent legal dramas, Matlock stars Andy Griffith as a criminal defense attorney named Ben Matlock. Modeled after Perry Mason, each episode sees him identify the guilty party and confront them in a dramatic courtroom interrogation. Adding another level of intrigue, Matlock typically doesn’t free his clients until he pleads his case to the jury and gets the guilty party to confess on the stand whereas Mason would often clear his client during a pre-trial hearing.

The fact that there’s a rebooted version of Matlock set to premiere on CBS in late September 2024 starring Kathy Bates proves just how impactful this show was. What makes Matlock stand out among others is the title character’s typically cranky attitude. Plus, there’s also his penchant to go against the grain with gray suits that became his signature look through the nine seasons.

7 ‘The Practice’ (1997-2004)

Created by David E. Kelley

Airing for eight seasons, The Practice is the precursor to the spin-off series Boston Legal. It focuses on themes of legal ethics and morality, and sprinkles in doses of light comedy in each episode as well. The idea behind the show was to demonstrate a more realistic portrayal of the legal system than what other shows like L.A. Law depicted up to that time.

Starring Dylan McDermott, LisaGay Hamilton, Lara Flynn Boyle, Ron Livingston, and James Spader among the ensemble cast, the series had big star power behind it. The Practice earned two Outstanding Drama Series Emmys throughout its run, praised for its slick writing, pacing, and fabulous acting.

6 ‘Ally McBeal’ (1997-2002)

Created by David E. Kelley

One of the more unique legal dramas, Ally McBeal centers around the title character (Calista Flockhart), a lawyer in Boston, and one of the best women lawyers on TV. But it focuses more on her interpersonal and romantic relationships than it does on the cases at the firm. It also skews more to comedy with fun dream sequences and musical numbers. The cases are usually presented only in a way to help move along the personal stories and discussions on social issues. The show is also known for its many running gags.

With a sequel series supposedly in the works that will see Flockhart reportedly reprise her role, Ally McBeal famously starred Robert Downey Jr. in its later seasons. The show also welcomed a long list of recurring characters played by everyone from Jon Bon Jovi to Tim Dutton, Taye Diggs, Christina Ricci, and Jennifer Holliday.

5 ‘Boston Legal’ (2004-2008)

Created by David E. Kelley

David E. Kelley is a pro when it comes to the legal drama genre, and putting together James Spader and William Shatner was a brilliant move. In Boston Legal, one of the most underrated ABC shows, the two riff wonderfully off one another as Alan Shore (Spader) and Denny Crane (Shatner), two partners at a law firm. Shore has his own questionable methods and comes across as a stereotypical smarmy lawyer. The eccentric Crane, meanwhile, is in his 70s and dealing with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He’s a bit of a loose cannon who loves to refer to himself in the third person and wants to ensure that his impeccable reputation precedes him.

Beyond being co-workers who have very different styles, the two are also best friends who end every evening and case with a cigar and a drink on the balcony where they discuss their daily doings. It’s these moments, in fact, that are often among the best parts of the show. Arguably no two actors could have pulled off the characters as well as Spader and Shatner.

4 ‘The Good Wife’ (2009-2016)

Created by Robert King and Michelle King

On the growing list of legal dramas centered around female characters, The Good Wife is about Alicia Florrick (Julianna Marguiles), the wife of state attorney Peter (Chris Noth) who previously worked in the field of law. When her husband is outed as part of a public sex and political corruption scandal, she has no choice but to go back to work to support her kids while he serves his prison sentence. But having been out of the workforce for 13 years, she discovers that getting back into the swing of things won’t be easy. Especially when Alicia is still reeling from her husband’s betrayal and the breakdown of her marriage.

The Good Wife had tons of great episodes and spawned the spin-off The Good Fight, which continued the series’ reputation are one of the best legal dramas on CBS in years. Another spin-off titled Elsbeth also launched on CBS in early 2024 and was renewed for a second season.

3 ‘Suits’ (2011-2019)

Created by Aaron Korsh

While Suits originally started airing more than a decade ago, it was only recently that the series saw renewed life. It began streaming on Netflix and a new legion of fans became enamored with the story and characters, leading to the development of an upcoming spin-off called Suits: L.A. that will star an entirely new cast.

The background story to Suits is what makes it interesting. Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is a brilliant mind with a photographic memory who studies at Harvard. When he gets mistaken for a student applying to work at a prestigious law firm, he impresses the charismatic and talented lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), who hires him on the spot. But Mike has a secret: he doesn’t actually have a degree. While the pair become a powerful duo, and the firm deals with its high-profile clients and drama, this huge secret looms over them. The chemistry among the cast is what makes the show, which is admittedly best in Suits' first several seasons. There’s a mix of personalities including the eccentric Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) and incredibly talented, confident, and intuitive secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). The dynamic among the characters and the anticipation knowing that Mike’s secret will eventually get out has fans glued to their screens.

2 ‘L.A. Law’ (1986-1994)

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher

When thinking of legal drama, L.A. Law is likely one of the first, if not the first, that comes to mind. The series ran for a successful eight seasons and has inspired so many other shows in the four decades since it was on the air. Set in a Los Angeles law firm, L.A. Law focuses on many social and political topics that were part of the conversation at the time, many of which are still topical today, like racism, homophobia, sexual harassment, and abortion. The stories are told through the ensemble cast of characters, which include Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Blair Underwood, and Debi Mazar.

It's the list of guest stars, however, that makes L.A. Law even more intriguing to re-watch. Many actors who were unknown at the time appeared in this series before going on to achieve great success. Some of the most memorable include Don Cheadle, David Schwimmer, James Avery, Bryan Cranston, Carrie-Anne Moss, Steve Buscemi, and Lucy Liu. Earning 15 Emmy Awards through its run, L.A. Law remains one of the best legal dramas ever to hit the small screen.

1 ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (1999-)

Created by Dick Wolf

It’s rare for a spin-off legal drama to supersede its original, but that’s precisely what has happened with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Also referred to as Law & Order: SVU, the series is one of many spin-offs of the original Law & Order, and it remains the most successful. The focus is on a unit within the New York Police Department that investigates especially heinous crimes, including sexually based crimes. Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have become an iconic TV detective duo.

Surpassing the number of episodes aired of the original and named the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television, and the fourth-longest primetime scripted series based on the number of episodes (behind The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, and Lassie), Law & Order: SVU is still going strong. The series’ 26th season will premiere in October 2024.

