In today’s cinematic ecosystem, there is a vast disparity between the types of films based on the size of their budget. There’s success in smaller films with limited releases like Moonlight and Nomadland, and blockbuster tentpoles like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water continue to set financial records. Sadly, everything between the margins seems to be either sent directly to streaming or turned into a television show. Among these mid-budget genres that have been lost is the deep south legal thriller, despite its prominence in the 1990s.

Deep South Legal Thriller Movies Are Past Their Heyday

Of course, legal thrillers that examine the south have been around forever, as 1962’s To Kill A Mockingbird is still hailed as one of the greatest films of all time. However, the ‘90s saw an uptick in the popularity of legal thrillers in large part due to the popular adaptations of John Grisham novels. These films often found success both critically and financially, receiving awards recognition and spotlighting the careers of emerging movie stars. There was a flexibility within the genre; southern legal thrillers could include historical films like Oliver Stone’s JFK or ridiculous horror films like The Devil’s Advocate.

The last decade offered a potential future for this genre, but it seemed like legal thrillers began to transition to television. Between Perry Mason, Goliath, Better Call Saul, The Good Wife, and the short-lived The Grinder, lawyers were more popular than ever in the “peak TV” era. Many of these shows are excellent, but unfortunately, their counterparts in film are seen too rarely, and often sent to streaming services for fear that there isn’t a market. There’s no better personification of this trend than The Lincoln Lawyer; the film that became a surprise box office word-of-mouth hit a decade ago has now been turned into a streaming series for Netflix. It’s unfortunate, because legal thrillers offer endless possibilities, and it’s about time that they came back.

Image via Warner Bros.

Each Movie Had Its Own, Unique Style

While Grisham’s novels were often disregarded as being largely similar, there was a diversity in the types of stories each film told. While some of the films featured similar characters (such as an up-and-coming lawyer or a scheming corporate figure), each filmmaker’s style allowed their work to stand apart. There’s a classical elegance and hero's journey story that is reflected in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rainmaker, which is distinct from the hyper-stylized intensity of Joel Schumacher’s A Time To Kill or the nauseating anxiety of Alan J. Pakula’s The Pelican Brief.

These contrasting styles fit within the context of the narratives. Coppola followed a young Matt Damon as a down-and-out law school graduate who becomes a leader for a small community; it’s about the difficulty in attaining the “American dream” in what feels like the complete inverse of The Godfather: Part II. Pakula is a veteran of the genre, having directed notable ‘70s thrillers like All The President’s Men and The Parallax View, which made him ideal to examine how political collisions still continue to leave injustices covered up. While perhaps a white filmmaker like Schumacher wasn’t the right person to tell a story about racial injustice, A Time To Kill falls back on the expressive filmmaker’s recurring theme of moral consciousness; despite the exaggerated emotions, Schumacher makes it clear that there’s a necessity to do something in response to evil.

These films all competed for end-of-year awards, but they were also popular at the box office and helped show critical stars at the height of their power. Even if The Pelican Brief was a little light on realism compared to The Rainmaker, the combined charisma of Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts was enough to make the film entertaining. It also gave many actors a chance to break out of their molds. While Matthew McConaughey had been typecast as the “stoner guy” in the wake of Dazed and Confused, A Time To Kill proved he had the screen authority to lead a riveting drama.

Image via Columbia Pictures

Legal Thrillers Showcased Their Actors' Star Power

No one dominated the ‘90s more than Tom Cruise, who appeared in two excellent legal thrillers with A Few Good Men and The Firm. A Few Good Men was an early showcase for what playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin could do within the parameters of a feature film, as it handed some of his most eloquent stage monologues to veteran actors like Jack Nicholson and Kevin Bacon. The Firm is more of a standard paranoia thriller, but Cruise’s dubious main character allowed the likable star to show a darker side to his personality.

In contrast to Cruise, who was steadily building his reputation, John Travolta got the chance to revitalize his career with his role as the civil injury lawyer Jan Schlichtmann in A Civil Action (which despite being set in Massachusetts, had many of the same hallmarks). Travolta had risked losing the momentum that Pulp Fiction had given to his career, but the more serious role proved he was still an accomplished dramatic actor. However, it wasn’t always the role of the lawyer that allowed an actor to stand out; in his screen debut, Edward Norton proved he was one to watch with his versatile role as a young alter boy accused of murdering a priest in Primal Fear.

Expanding The Genre

While The Rainmaker, A Time To Kill, and The Pelican Brief were among the most popular films of this era, similar projects such as The Client, Disclosure, and Double Jeopardy also found middling success; while perhaps The Client isn’t as well-researched as The Rainmaker, at the very least these films spoke to important ethical issues and featured dynamic courtroom scenes. What was more exciting was seeing the “legal thriller” term expand into different subgenres that took more creative routes.

My Cousin Vinny is one of the most hilarious films of the ‘90s, but remarkably, it gets a lot of the courtroom details right; it also helps that Marisa Tomei’s witness statements are among the funniest scenes in the film. Similarly, The People vs. Larry Flynt was an outrageous satire that used a highly publicized court case to examine the freedom of speech debate. The format of the genre could also be used in a historical context; Steven Spielberg’s Amistad drew from one of the most important court cases in American history to look at a tragedy aboard slave ships caught in an international legal battle.

While this genre has seemingly disappeared from cinemas, there are still ways for it to connect with modern cinephiles. Recent examples like Dark Waters and Just Mercy indicate stories of historical significance can address modern political issues, which might appeal to younger audiences. There’s clearly a market for mid-budget movies that’s been starved for options, so now is a better time than ever for legal thrillers to make a comeback.