Legally Blonde fans are eagerly waiting for Elle Woods’ return. Fans were first introduced to fashion-forward sorority girl Elle who follows her boyfriend Warner to Harvard Law School in Robert Luketic’s 2001 movie based on Amanda Brown’s book. Starring Rees Witherspoon in the leading role, the movie went on to become a huge box office success and was followed up with a sequel in 2003 Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVD spin-off, Legally Blondes.

In 2018, Witherspoon revealed she was in talks to reprise her fan-favorite character for a feature-length film and two years later Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were on-boarded to pen the screenplay. In 2020 MGM announced a May 2022 release for the movie which didn’t pan out. In a recent interview with USA Today, Witherspoon finally gave fans an update, she said, "I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way." She further cited Tom Cruise’s box-office smashing hit Top Gun: Maverick as an inspiration, she explained,

"It's just like Top Gun, they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

RELATED: From 'Legally Blonde' to 'Scooby-Doo': 10 Movies From The 2000's That Nail Noughties Camp

Top Gun: Maverick made its debut in theaters in May 36 years after the original movie came out. The movie not only tickled the nostalgic bone in fans with the aerial landscape, adrenaline rushes, and dogfights but also single-handedly established the revival of the post-pandemic theater business. Legally Blonde 3 would be making a return almost after two decades since the last outing. While the details on the project are scarce, earlier this year, Kaling spoke to Time about the themes they are working on, she teased, "What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?"

While there is still no cast attached to the movie fans can only wish to see unravel in the upcoming movie. Witherspoon spoke of her fondness for the feature that she is also producing, she said, “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Currently, there's no release date set for Legally Blonde 3. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for the original 2001 film: