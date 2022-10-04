Fans are eagerly waiting for Elle Wood’s return in Legally Blonde 3. The 2001 movie based on Amanda Brown’s book introduced the audience to the fashionable sorority girl who followed her boyfriend Warner to Harvard Law School. Starring Reese Witherspoon in the leading role, the movie made an instant connection with fans and propelled into a franchise with a sequel in 2003, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVD spin-off, Legally Blondes.

Keeping the popularity of the feature in mind, in 2018 Witherspoon revealed that she’s officially in talks to reprise the character in a third film. Two years later, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were hired to pen the screenplay. And while we don’t have an update about a concrete cast list or plot line yet, many actors from the original movie have come forward to show their enthusiasm for reviving their characters. Recently, Selma Blair, who played Vivian Kensington in the original 2001 feature, expressed her wish to join the upcoming three-quel. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor was all praises for the original classic saying, "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now."

She further commended Witherspoon’s effort to do justice to the story as well as the characters. "Reese is really into it, you know, she loves her fans and she loves that movie and it's so much fun," Blair said. "I know she said seeing [Top Gun:] Maverick and what nostalgia that was, and it's like -- we gotta bring Legally Blonde back." Witherspoon previously revealed that the success of the Tom Cruise-led franchise really inspired her to do Legally Blonde 3 the “right way.” She praised the Top Gun team for waiting a long time to make another version of that movie and revealed that she “loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.”

Given the effort and thought that Witherspoon is putting into the movie the upcoming installment will be a delight to watch. As for Blair’s casting, she confirmed that she has "no idea" whether her character is included, but nonetheless, she is "putting it out there" in the universe.

Currently, there's no release date set for Legally Blonde 3. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for the original 2001 film below: