Legally Blonde 3 seems to be heading slowly towards production. While fans can only anticipate what’s to come next in the franchise and wait for an update, series star Luke Wilson recently did reveal that there was a cast “get-together last summer” where they discussed the third installment.

The first film starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, the sorority girl who defied expectations and got into Harvard Law School in pursuit of her ex Warner (Matthew Davis), Wilson as teaching assistant and lawyer Emmett Richmond, along with Selma Blair as nemesis-turned-best friend Vivian Kensington, and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté. The second film, Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde, followed Elle to Washington DC where she introduced a bill to attempt to curb animal testing for cosmetics, facing off against former mentor Victoria (Sally Field). The franchise also spun off into the direct-to-DVD film Legally Blondes, and a stage show with an insanely catchy soundtrack, Legally Blonde: The Musical. Speaking of Legally Blonde 3 on Good Morning America, Wilson admitted that he “knows as much as” the fans. However, he did reveal they had “a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast — Jennifer [Coolidge], Matthew [Davis], Selma [Blair] — all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody."

While the details of the cast and plot are scarce, Wilson’s comments affirm that all if not most of the cast members will return to reprise their roles. Further speaking of his co-star Witherspoon who is also among the producers of the upcoming movie, he said, "Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she's probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right. It'll be really fun to make another movie."

Earlier this year, Witherspoon cited the success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick as an inspiration for Legally Blonde 3 and that she “loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.” And in return has inspired the team “about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then." Now Wilson echoed similar sentiments by adding, “I mean. it's one of those movies that seemed to be handed down from mothers to daughters.”

Along with Witherspoon to star and produce, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are attached to the project to pen the screenplay.

No release date has been set for Legally Blonde 3 yet. Meanwhile, check out Wilson's comments below: