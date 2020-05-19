Mindy Kaling and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Showrunner Dan Goor Teaming Up for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

A third Legally Blonde movie has been in the works for quite some time, but the sequel just landed some serious pedigree on the script side. Per THR, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the script for MGM’s Legally Blonde 3, which will see Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods. Kaling, of course, cut her teeth writing on the U.S. version of The Office before creating and starring in her own series The Mindy Project. On the feature side of things, she wrote and starred in the 2019 comedy Late Night, and she most recently created the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Goor, meanwhile, was a writer on Parks and Recreation before co-creating and serving as showrunner on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This is his first major feature film script.

The first Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and found Witherspoon playing a sorority girl who bucks stereotypes to get accepted into Harvard Law School. The 2003 sequel found Elle Woods traveling to Washington D.C. in a plot that centered around her dog, and was received by critics with considerably less enthusiasm.

It’ll be interesting to see what Legally Blonde 3 has to say about professional women. Witherspoon has been on fire lately as both a producer and actress, pushing forward projects like Wild, Big Little Lies, and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. Her last starring role in a film was 2017’s romcom Home Again (she had a supporting role in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time), so if Legally Blonde 3 gets fast-tracked, this could mark a pretty significant return to the big screen.