Oh my God, you guys, bad news is on its way for Legally Blonde lovers. Officially, Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, and Legally Blondes will all be leaving Max on October 31, much to the dismay of millions of fans. Although Legally Blonde 2 and the 2009 spin-off Legally Blondes — initially intended to be a pilot to a canceled television series — will cause upset to some when they leave, the loss of the first Legally Blonde will leave many in a state of despair, such is the genius of the first outing.

A classic noughties comedy, Legally Blonde was the movie that put Reese Witherspoon on the map thanks to an iconic lead performance that remains endlessly quotable to this day. Almost earning ten times its reported $18 million budget, the movie was a smash hit for all involved. It has a respectable 71% critical rating and 72% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. A synopsis of the film reads:

"Former Sorority President Elle Woods is happy and in love with her boyfriend. She wants nothing more than to be married, and become Mrs. Warner Huntington III. Huntington, however will not propose stating that she is "too blonde". Determined to win him over, and prove to herself that there's more to her than her looks, Elle rallies all of her resources and applies for the law program at Harvard University."

A ‘Legally Blonde’ Spin-off Is on the Way

Exciting times are coming for Legally Blonde fans, with the pain of the franchise's exit from streaming healed by the news that a new Legally Blonde project is in the works. Following Amazon's acquisition of MGM, Legally Blonde was one of the biggest titles obtained from the classic Hollywood studio's library. Now a spin-off has been confirmed, details are starting to be revealed, with confirmation coming that the spin-off will be called Elle and will be a prequel to the original movie, following Elle Woods as she navigates the treacherous world of high school. In a statement reported by Deadline, Witherspoon said:

"I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine–along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell–for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

The Legally Blonde franchise is leaving Max on October 31 and is still available to watch right now.

