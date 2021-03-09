The fact that Legally Blonde 3 is coming soon (May 20, 2022, to be precise) is already great news. But now, fans of Reese Witherspoon’s most iconic character have something else to be excited about: A mobile game based on the Legally Blonde franchise is in the works. And, even better, it's set for release later in 2021. There’s still no official footage on the game, but the president of Australian game studio PlaySide, TJ Munusamy, has confirmed to VentureBeat (via Gamespot) that the project is under development and will be a free-to-play experience available both on Android and iOS.

PlaySide has a history of adapting big TV and movies franchises to mobile games, including Batman, Jumanji and The Walking Dead. It's easy to see, then, how the studio was able to partner with MGM to bring another favorite from the studio's catalogue — the eternally-optimistic lawyer Elle Woods — to the gaming universe. With the mobile market in full expansion, every movie studio is eager to profit from easy-to-play games that can reward fans and attract new people to their properties, especially when a new movie is planned to restart a somewhat dormant franchise. (Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003 — nearly a decade ago!)

Legally Blonde: The Game will be based on a match-3 gameplay, in which the main goal of the player is to combine three symbols of the same color or shape, most recently famous by the international success of Candy Crush. Besides a well-known way to play, the game will also bring story elements that are inspired by the values of the first movie, according to Munusamy: "It’s about women’s empowerment. She’s smart, savvy, and has a sophisticated side. [Legally Blonde] is one of those films that’s a classic.”

The first Legally Blonde movie released in 2001 and soon became a cult comedy, following the adventures of Elle Woods (Witherspoon), a fashion-student-turned-lawyer after a big break-up. Legally Blonde 2, the not-so-well-received sequel, followed Legally Blonde just two years later. The arrival of a third movie to the theaters in 2022 brings the promise of a well-deserved revival; the fact that MGM is investing in other media makes us even more hopeful about the third chapter in the trilogy.

Legally Blonde 3 is currently scheduled for release May 20, 2022.

