If Longlegs has proven anything, it's that Osgood Perkins was built to get under people's skin with every bit of art he makes. From his debut film The Blackcoat's Daughter onward, Perkins has shown that he is a master at drowning his audience in a miasma that consumes all your senses in a fragmented fog. But long before he redefined himself, he was an actor appearing in small roles in various films, resting comfortably in the "character actor" mold. That led to him having an ideal part in one of the defining films of the 21st century: Legally Blonde. Not only is he in the film, but he's responsible for one of the funniest quotes in a film stacked with iconic lines, and that deserves some recognition.

Who Is Osgood Perkins in 'Legally Blonde'?

When sorority royalty Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) makes it into Harvard in order to win back her mega-douche ex-boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis), she quickly ingratiates herself into campus culture. Being the fashionable and charismatic queen that she's always been, she easily makes new friends as soon as she arrives at the University. While some of the more notable people she meets are her initial enemy Vivian (Selma Blair) and her future husband Emmett (Luke Wilson), somebody who winds up becoming more of a side attraction is David Kidney (Perkins). Dressed to the not-quite-nines in a sensibly tacky sweater vest, rolled-up khakis, and a backpack that matches his jacket a bit too well, everything about David makes him feel like an overgrown child surrounded by actual adults. Not only is he a certified nerd, but he's the kind of nerd who is truly unpredictable in what areas he hyperfixates on. When introducing himself to Elle and his classmates, he tells how he has a "Master's in Russian literature, a PhD in Biochemistry, and for the last 18 months, I've been deworming orphans in Somalia," which is a pretty unholy trinity of things to be exceptional at.

That unpredictable mixture is made more endearing by how Perkins plays David, who goes all-in on making the character as deeply uncomfortable in his own skin as possible. He's so tightly wound up, trying desperately to take up as little space as possible, curling his body inward upon itself when around others. Poor David suffers from a severe case of "bug-eye syndrome," watching himself feel unwanted as he looks out at everyone else, expecting to be shied away at a moment's notice. It all runs the risk of being too alienating and too self-consciously "weird," but Perkins is so funny in his delivery and so skittish in his nervousness when others try to interact with him that it's kind of sweet, the way you'd feel towards a nervous puppy. While he makes for good comic relief, and while he may not ever be an important character or have his own story, he does wind up helping show the audience one of the ways that Elle Woods has her allies' backs.

David Shows How Good of a Friend Elle Is

Later in the film, when Elle has grown more confident in her ability to maneuver in the world of law, she's walking home when she sees David talking to two women. It seems like he's attempting to ask one of them out on a date, and it's going pretty terribly for him. Not only does the woman turn him down, she unnecessarily insults him by saying that girls like her "don't go out with losers like" him, and after some deliberation, Elle decides to do something about it. She breaks into the conversation, claiming to be someone David hooked up with and never talked to again, making him out to be a lover worthy of Lord Byron's poetry. When David offers a confused apology, Elle, with the same passion she delivers her statements with in the courtroom, replies "Sorry for what? For breaking my heart, or for giving me the greatest pleasure I've ever known and just taking it away?"

He's completely stunned, but the ruse works, as the woman is now clearly more interested in David. While the whole scenario feels like it's from a dated rom-com relic in a movie that's otherwise exquisitely well-aged, it becomes a defining moment in the relationship between Elle and David, as well as a moment that shows Elle's social intelligence and her empathy for those who get unfairly bullied. This is paid off in the finale of the film, where it's revealed David is now an official member of Elle's legal team when she effectively solves the murder of the husband of Brooke Windham (Ali Larter), proving her innocence. Granted, David doesn't really play a factor in Elle's deductions at all, but it's nice to know that she thought to include him.

Perkins' Acting Career Has Always Had Horror Be A Key Factor

Legally Blonde wasn't the only time that Perkins made an appearance in a film. In his sporadic acting career, he's popped up in projects from a variety of different genres. He appeared as a cop in Mike Nichols' Wolf, a student in the cult classic spoof Not Another Teen Movie, and a member of the Enterprise in JJ Abrams' first Star Trek reboot film. Most fitting, considering his current odyssey as a horror architect, his acting resume has been bookended by horror projects. He first acted in Psycho II, playing a younger version of Norman Bates, the character immortalized by his father, Anthony Perkins. Decades later, his most recent acting role was in Jordan Peele's Nope, and he's set to make an appearance in his own upcoming directed film, The Monkey. Perhaps it's overly sentimental to make a big deal out of that, but there's a touching sense of things coming full circle for Osgood Perkins, as he's found a proper home for himself, making the kinds of horror experiences that speak to him. It's nice to know that, in between his spooky pop-ups, he got put in something much brighter that, hopefully, didn't scar him for life the way Longlegs has allegedly scarred many an audience member already.

