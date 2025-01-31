Ever wonder what Elle Woods was like in high school? Long before Legally Blonde? That's the question Reese Witherspoon posed to herself before the idea of Elle, was born. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while promoting her new movie You're Cordially Invited, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Witherspoon revealed the inspiration behind the upcoming prequel series. "Well, it was kind of this like, idea, I saw that Wednesday Addams show... and I was like 'oh she was in high school.'" The "Wednesday Addams show" Witherspoon is referencing is the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series, Wednesday. The show follows Wednesday as she starts the private school for Outcasts, Nevermore Academy, and is quickly wrapped up in murder and mystery plaguing the town of Jericho, Vermont.

Witherspoon explains that "I loved it I watched every episode, I thought it was amazing. And I was like 'we should do Elle Woods in high school.' Because I wanted to see who she was before college, before law school." Soon the idea snowballed, "and I started having all these ideas and these amazing writers came up with a great pitch and now Amazon is making the show and it's call Elle." The series was announced last May, and has since picked up a new showrunner Caroline Dries (Arrow). There was an open casting call to find the perfect Elle and Witherspoon confirmed on Fallon that she's watching those audition tapes herself, praising all the young girls putting together the audition tapes to shoot their shot at becoming a young Elle Woods.

