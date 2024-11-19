We finally have some tea for fans of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), as the Legally Blonde prequel series has taken a major pink high-heeled step forward. Titled Elle, the Prime Video original series will focus on a younger version of Elle Woods during her high school days. Casting is currently underway to find the perfect choice to play the younger version of Reese Witherspoon's iconic glamorous lawyer, but the project is already gaining momentum with the recruitment of a new co-showrunner, Caroline Dries.

Caroline Dries has a long history in the television industry, particularly when it comes to adaptations of DC Comics. In fact, Dries' first credit can be traced back to about a dozen episodes of another series that follows a high school version of an iconic pop culture character, that being the Superman prequel series Smallville. In addition to a brief writing credit on Arrow, Dries' stint with DC Comics and The CW continued as the showrunner of Batwoman and the consulting producer of Gotham Knights. Dries also previously served as a producer on Melrose Place and The Vampire Diaries. Caroline Dries will be showrunning alongside the show's creator, Laura Kittrell, best known for her work on Insecure.

While development on a Legally Blonde 3 has been on and off for a number of years, it's really been quite some time since we've gotten a new installment in the Legally Blonde series. The first film follows a spoiled sorority head as she decides to enroll in law school as a way to win back her ex-boyfriend. The second film, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, sees Elle make her way to Capital Hill in an attempt to stop cruel and unusual animal testing. There's also the straight-to-video spin-off Legally Blondes, which follows the younger cousins of Elle as they move to California, as well as a stage musical adaptation of the original film.

Will We Ever Get to See 'Legally Blonde 3'?

Image via MGM

Whispers of a third Legally Blonde film have been spread ever since the second film was released, but it's clear that many of the franchise's cast members have expressed interest in coming back. Not only have franchise alums like Luke Wilson and Selma Blair previously stated that they're ready for Elle Woods to make a comeback, but even Reese Witherspoon herself is ready to wear her pink suit again. The actress and producer even credited Top Gun: Maverick as a model she would like to follow for a potential follow-up:

"It's just like Top Gun, they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

Elle is now in development, while the first two Legally Blonde films are available to stream on MGM+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Elle Woods' big return.

Watch on MGM+