The Woods family tree has sprouted more fruit. That’s the weirdest way we could think of to tell our readers that the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has found its patriarch. Today, it was confirmed that That Thing You Do! alum, Tom Everett Scott, will be stepping into the shoes of Wyatt Woods — the father of Elle Woods, the character first made famous by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film that started it all. Scott joins the previously announced Lexi Minetree (Law and Order: SVU), who will appear as the teenage version of the aspiring lawyer, and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), who joins the cast as Wyatt’s wife, Eva. Wyatt was first portrayed by James Read (Charmed) in the original feature and tried to stand in Elle’s way of shipping off to Harvard to study law.

Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure) is the creative mind behind Elle, which follows the pink-loving character’s story before she stomped onto the scene in Legally Blonde. The series will dig into her life as a teenager and high school student, and will give a background story to characters we came to know and love from the film series as well as introduce some new players. After having so much of her career tied to the two-film series, Witherspoon boards the episodic project as its executive producer. The actress is joined by her Hello Sunshine partner, Lauren Neustadter, and the films’ producer, Marc Platt. In addition, co-showrunners, Kittrell and Caroline Dries also executive produce. Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore will serve as the helmer behind the show’s first two episodes.

Where Have You Seen Tom Everett Scott Before?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Those of us of a certain age will remember Scott for his work in films such as Tom Hanks’ That Thing You Do! and Anthony Waller’s An American Werewolf in Paris. On the small screen, the actor has hopped across a slew of different genres, appearing in titles such as ER, Law & Order, How To Get Away With Murder, Scream and 13 Reasons Why. Most recently, he joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, in the role of Adam Fisher — a part he’ll presumably reprise when the third and final season returns to Prime Video this summer.

With Scott’s casting as Elle’s father, the dynamite lineup of talent behind Prime Video’s Legally Blonde prequel series continues to pick up momenutm. As of right now, a premiere date hasn’t been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.