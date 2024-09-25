Legally Blonde fans, heads up! You might get a chance to fulfill your dream of playing Elle Woods after all. Amazon Prime Video and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine are on a hunt for the next girl to play the iconic character with their open casting call. This gives every young girl who loves the franchise to send in an audition tape. The new announcement came via X (Formerly Twitter) with a message from Witherspoon, speaking of the upcoming series, titled Elle, she further explained that it will serve as the prequel to the Legally Blonde movies. Witherspoon explained, “This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school.”

We first met Elle Woods in the 2001 romantic comedy Legally Blonde. She is president of her sorority, Delta Nu, at the fictitious CULA. Things take a turn after her boyfriend breaks up with her because he doesn’t view her as smart or serious. Elle becomes determined to get him back by following him across the country to Harvard Law School. However, she soon realizes her own potential and seamlessly blends her two worlds. So, we all need an Elle, who is as determined, fun, and fashionable as Witherspoon’s beloved performance. The casting note on the official website gives a better idea.

“A high school version of the iconic character Reese Witherspoon played in the Legally Blonde films, 18+ to play 16, white female. A driven, natural-born leader who will always stop to straighten another woman’s crown. With Bel Air tastes and an allergy to social injustice, Elle’s magnetic personality brightens the world with confidence, vulnerability, and an earnestness that charms everyone around her. Coming of age in the 90s, Elle will encounter her first love and her first heartbreak, and she will find her moral convictions.”

What To Expect From ‘Elle’

The series was announced back in May and will follow Elle Woods years before she’d set out on a path to leave undergraduate university and head cross-country to Harvard Law School. “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said of the series. The series will be showrun by Laura Kittrell, who will also serve as an executive producer. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt are also serving as executive producers. With a talented team on board the upcoming series will have all eyes on it.

There is currently no release date for Elle. The original Legally Blonde is streaming now on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Watch on Max