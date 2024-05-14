The Big Picture Get ready to see Elle Woods in her high school days in the new Prime Video show, Elle.

Reese Witherspoon made a stylish appearance dressed as Elle Woods at the Prime Video Upfronts presentation for the announcement.

There is currently no release date for the series.

Grab your pink pumps and a Chihuahua if you have one, fans will get to see one of Reese Witherspoon’s most iconic characters, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in a new show on Amazon Prime Video. At the Prime Video Upfronts presentation, Witherspoon appeared dressed as Elle woods to announce that the series, Elle, will follow Elle Woods in high school, years before she’d set out on a path to leave undergraduate university and head cross-country to Harvard for law school.

The series is being created under Witherspoon’s own production company Hello Sunshine. Behind the show is Laura Kittrell, who will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt are also serving as executive producers. Witherspoon is thrilled to get back to the world of Elle Woods saying:

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do.”

“One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. Whether it’s the bend and snap or knowing how long you have to wait before washing a perm, Witherspoon’s Elle Woods has provided pop culture iconicism for more than 2 decades.

We first meet Elle Woods in the 2001 romantic comedy Legally Blonde, Elle is president of her sorority, Delta Nu, at the fictitious CULA. After her boyfriend breaks up with her because he doesn’t view her as smart or serious only a blonde with a body, Elle is determined, at first, to get him back by following him across the country to Harvard Law School.

Soon, Elle realizes her own potential and own unique genius and that she’s more than the pretty face her now ex-boyfriend Warner perceived her to be. Seeing more than meets the eye is a critical theme across the whole film as Elle ends up on the legal team for a murder case as just a first-year law student.

The film produced a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde following Elle in Washington D.C. trying to outlaw animal testing while also planning a wedding. There was an additional sequel of sorts Legally Blondes, that followed Elle's twin cousins.

Now all eyes are on the prequel series. Fans will get to see what Elle was like long before Warner broke her heart, but maybe the series will provide us with scenes that give off the inclination that her college heartbreak isn’t the first-time practicing law piqued her interest. At the heart of both movies, Elle practiced law to fight for what is right. Whether that’s making sure the right person goes away for a murder or fighting for the rights of animals, Elle’s kind heart to do what’s right drove her motivations across the films and with Witherspoon herself behind the scenes of this new show, that spirit will likely not be forgotten.

There is currently no release date for Elle. The original Legally Blonde is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max