It's never too late to make a new first impression, as Prime Video is reportedly developing a Legally Blonde television series as part of the studio's new strategy, according to Deadline. Ever since Amazon acquired MGM and all of its prestigious catalog, they knew they had a variety of intellectual property they could use to their advantage across film and television. And now, Legally Blonde is looking at all of its options, with the is studio figuring out if a movie related to the franchise might be more suitable to enter production first. Either way, fans can be excited about the future of this millennial icon.

In the 2001 version of Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon played Elle Woods, a woman determined to prove everyone around her was wrong about how far she could go to accomplish her goals. After her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis), breaks up with her because he thinks she wouldn't fit his new lifestyle as a senator, Elle decides that she wouldn't let anyone decide how smart she could be. After a lot of effort and hard work, she is able to get into Harvard Law School, located in the same campus where Warner studied. Unfortunately, Elle would need to brace for a surprise.

Warner had no problem moving on from their relationship after not appreciating how much Elle cared about him, as he was already engaged to his ex-girlfriend (Selma Blair) by the time Woods was able to make her debut in Harvard. Realizing her former partner never actually cared about her, Elle abandons the dream of getting back together with him and instead focuses on the doors her career opened for her. During the climax of the movie, Elle is able to solve a crime using her "superficial" knowledge about how recently-permed hair can't be washed a full day after the treatment.

Spawning a Franchise

Legally Blonde became incredibly successful, combining its small budget with the love the young audience from the time had for it. MGM and Fox were so confident about the project they had in their hands that Legally Blonde 2 would premiere in theaters two years later, with Reese Witherspoon returning to the role. The recent blockbuster trend of relying on nostalgic properties to attract audiences to movie theaters would even inspire Witherspoon to plan the development of a third entry. But, as of now, it remains unclear if she's involved with what Prime Video is working on.

