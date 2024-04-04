The Big Picture Legally Blonde, the iconic film series, is being adapted for television by Amazon MGM with multiple spin-offs in the works.

Elle Woods challenges stereotypes and excels in law and fashion, championing empowerment and self-discovery in a humorous way.

The original Legally Blonde movie, released in 2001, was a box office success, leading to sequels, a stage musical, and a planned third installment.

The bend and snap is back for a new generation following the news that Legally Blonde, the cult favourite which helped launch Reese Witherspoon into stardom, is being adapted for television. Amazon MGM are behind the series, which is said to be in development, according to a report by Deadline. The report adds that there are currently multiple spin-offs being planned by the streamer. The Legally Blonde series revolves around the life of Elle Woods — played in the movies by Witherspoon — a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, is in charge of shopping the project.

Deadline reports that one spin-off is further along the development process, and that the producers and developers of Gossip Girl — Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — are in charge of writing the project, the premise of which is being kept secret for the time being. It was reported a year ago that Legally Blonde was one of a dozen intellectual properties from the MGM library which had been identified for development after Amazon purchased the legendary studio.

What Is 'Legally Blonde' About?

Throughout the series, Elle defies stereotypes about blondes being less intelligent or capable, using her knowledge of law and fashion, along with her unwavering determination and unique perspective, to excel in her studies and solve various cases. Along the way, Elle becomes a champion for those underestimated by society, proving that intelligence and strength come in many forms. The series, starting with the original film released in 2001, blends comedy, romance, and drama to explore themes of empowerment, self-discovery, and the importance of being true to oneself. Elle's journey from underestimated sorority girl to successful lawyer and advocate is both inspiring and entertaining, making Legally Blonde a beloved series for its positive message and humorous approach to challenging stereotypes.

The Legally Blonde movies enjoyed real success at the box office. The first film, Legally Blonde, released in 2001, earned approximately $96.5 million, while its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, brought in about $90.2 million​ (figures courtesy of Box Office Mojo)​. There's also mention of Legally Blondes (2009), a direct-to-DVD release, and an earworm-riddled stage musical. Additionally, there's a planned third installment, Legally Blonde 3, which has been in development, and was last being co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

There is currently no release date for the Legally Blonde spin-off series. The original movie is streaming now on Max.

